Simone Biles shares an adorable moment with her pet Rambo days after her Rodeo appearance

Simone Biles gushed over her pet, Rambo, as the latter adorably dozed off with its tongue out. Biles has been enjoying her time away from the gymnastics mat since performing on the Gold Over America tour.

Simone Biles has been spending time with her husband since 2024, from cheering him on at NFL games to celebrating festivals together in Chicago. They also took their long-awaited honeymoon trip to South Africa after Valentine's Day in 2025.

Recently, the 30-time World medalist shifted her focus to her pet, Rambo, the French bulldog who has been Biles' beloved since 2020. In her Instagram story, the dog lay on its chest near the shoe rack and dozed with its little tongue out. Gushing over the adorable scene, the Olympian wrote:

"hims so cuteeee with his little tongue out"

Simone Biles gushes over her dog Rambo; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles was fresh off attending the baseball match-up between LSU and the Cajuns at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Since LSU happens to be Biles' former training mate and US team member Zoe Miller's college, she also surprised her, accompanied by Jonathan Owens.

In a story, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist expressed that she had planned to surprise Miller, but the latter was aware of her arrival beforehand. She shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote:

"tried to surprise her but she happened to check my location 45 mins out"

In another post, she shared pictures from her latest visit to LSU, where she turned up glamorous in a cowboy-inspired outfit and enjoyed fun times with her husband and Miller.

Simone Biles once expressed how her dogs helped her in her mental health journey

Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has had her fair share of mental blocks in her gymnastics career. Especially at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she concluded her campaign midway through the event, citing 'twisties.' In such challenging times, besides her family members, her dogs played an integral part in comforting her.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson in December 2024, she expressed how coming back home to her dogs after a hectic day feels to her.

"For me, I feel like at the end of the day, besides coming home to my husband, my dogs, they greet me like they've never seen me before. And it's so much comfort. And especially after a long day, they can kind of sense how you're feeling. Each of my dogs have very different personalities. So it's very funny."

Simone Biles was the front-runner of the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She topped the all-around competition and even helped her team to the gold, among other individual podium finishes.

