Simone Biles shares glimpses of riding as she explores new pursuit during her break from gymnastics

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of her horseback riding skills. The gymnast has been on a break from gymnastics ever since she last participated at the Paris Olympics last year.

Biles uploaded glimpses of her horseback riding skills on her Instagram profile. In one of her Instagram stories, she uploaded a photo of the stable she had visited after months. In another, she uploaded a video of herself taking the pony for a short walk.

In the third Instagram story, Biles was wearing a blue helmet and the long boots necessary for a horse rider. She captioned the post as

"Me and pony"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles was previously attended the second-round match of the US Open women's singles, which involved American tennis sensation Gauff and Donna Vekic of Croatia.

The gymnast revealed her admiration for Gauff during an interview with ESPN. When asked what she liked about the American Tennis player the most, Biles replied,

"Her grace and humility. She is amazing on and off the court, and that says a lot about who she is as a person, and it's so exciting to watch her in that center."

Simone Biles was previously seen at the US Classic a couple of months ago. However, this time she wasn't a participant but a spectator who cheered her teammates from the stands.

When Coco Gauff called Simone Biles as her inspiration for her comeback

Coco Gauff talks about Simone Biles' presence as her inspiration for comeback [Image Source : Getty]

Coco Gauff previously talked about Simone Biles' presence during her second-round match of the US Open tournament. She also credited the Olympic champion gymnast for her comeback after struggling through the first set. In her conversation with the crowd after the match, Gauff mentioned,

"Honestly, I saw her, and honestly, I don't know she's up there, but she helped me pull it out. I was just thinking like, if she can, you know, go on a 6-inch beam and do that 75, I don't know how. A little bit, just knowing her story with all the things she went through mentally, so she is an inspiration, surely, and you know, her presence definitely helps me today."

Gauff further added how Simone Biles' decision to fight for the mental health of athletes has worked well for several players like her. In her words,

“Sometimes those athletes make it seem so easy, which even though I am one and I know it’s not, but sometimes you just look at other people, and you’re like, ‘it just seems so easy to them.' But it’s good to see them be vulnerable, and I can learn from it a lot.”

Coco Gauff made it to the fourth round of the US Open, i.e., the pre-quarterfinals. She ultimately lost to Naomi Osaka of Japan, who defeated her in straight sets.

