Simone Biles shares optimistic message amid fans' concerns about her absence from gymnastics

Simone Biles sent an optimistic message while she enjoyed her time away from gymnastics, leaving fans in doubt about her return. Biles has been engaging in off-mat events, besides supporting her husband in his NFL games. Simone Biles was a force to be reckoned with at the Paris Games last year, becoming the most-decorated American gymnast with her medal tally and the oldest women's gymnast to win the Olympic all‑around title since 1952. She also performed at the Gold Over America Tour with her Olympic squad, but after that, she was nowhere to be seen near the competition mat. Despite not confirming her retirement officially, Biles left fans uncertain about her probable return at the 2028 Olympics in front of a home crowd. In a recent Threads post, the 28-year-old shared an optimistic message, sharing:&quot;I'm where I'm supposed to be&quot; Post by @simonebiles View on ThreadsSimone Biles recently attended the 150th-anniversary celebration of the luxury brand Audemars Piguet, whose watches she has been wearing for some time now, including at this year's Met Gala. The 11-time Olympic medalist was joined by her teammates, Aly Raisman, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles. Not long after, she uploaded a story on Instagram to update about her next stop, Hong Kong. Since the time zone affected her significantly, Biles was unsure what meal to have, ending up ordering both breakfast and lunch. &quot;Could NOT decide what the vibe was..so I ordered both breakfast and lunch. this time zone threw me off okay..&quot;Biles has also been a fixture on the NFL field, supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles once announced that she would be there at the LA OlympicsSimone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - (Source: Getty)Simone Biles has achieved massive success in the sporting realm, bagging four Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year awards, multiple ESPYs, and other honors. She also inspired female athletes across the globe to champion mental health awareness and address issues at the right time, like she did after facing twisties at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Having tasted the most success that any other American gymnast has, Biles once revealed that the sport has to excite her enough to have her back at the LA Olympics in 2028. But she would be there anyway, be it as a competitor or a spectator. &quot;For me to come back, I would really need to be excited by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided,&quot; she said to L'Equippe. Biles attended this year's US Open, where she met Coco Gauff in person and left a lasting impression on her.