  • Simone Biles shares optimistic message amid fans' concerns about her absence from gymnastics

Simone Biles shares optimistic message amid fans' concerns about her absence from gymnastics

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 12, 2025 04:28 GMT
Winners Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty
Biles at the Winners Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles sent an optimistic message while she enjoyed her time away from gymnastics, leaving fans in doubt about her return. Biles has been engaging in off-mat events, besides supporting her husband in his NFL games.

Simone Biles was a force to be reckoned with at the Paris Games last year, becoming the most-decorated American gymnast with her medal tally and the oldest women's gymnast to win the Olympic all‑around title since 1952. She also performed at the Gold Over America Tour with her Olympic squad, but after that, she was nowhere to be seen near the competition mat.

Despite not confirming her retirement officially, Biles left fans uncertain about her probable return at the 2028 Olympics in front of a home crowd. In a recent Threads post, the 28-year-old shared an optimistic message, sharing:

"I'm where I'm supposed to be"
Simone Biles recently attended the 150th-anniversary celebration of the luxury brand Audemars Piguet, whose watches she has been wearing for some time now, including at this year's Met Gala. The 11-time Olympic medalist was joined by her teammates, Aly Raisman, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles.

Not long after, she uploaded a story on Instagram to update about her next stop, Hong Kong. Since the time zone affected her significantly, Biles was unsure what meal to have, ending up ordering both breakfast and lunch.

"Could NOT decide what the vibe was..so I ordered both breakfast and lunch. this time zone threw me off okay.."

Biles has also been a fixture on the NFL field, supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles once announced that she would be there at the LA Olympics

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - (Source: Getty)
Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has achieved massive success in the sporting realm, bagging four Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year awards, multiple ESPYs, and other honors. She also inspired female athletes across the globe to champion mental health awareness and address issues at the right time, like she did after facing twisties at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Having tasted the most success that any other American gymnast has, Biles once revealed that the sport has to excite her enough to have her back at the LA Olympics in 2028. But she would be there anyway, be it as a competitor or a spectator.

"For me to come back, I would really need to be excited by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided," she said to L'Equippe.

Biles attended this year's US Open, where she met Coco Gauff in person and left a lasting impression on her.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master's degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
