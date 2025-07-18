Simone Biles shows off celebratory dinner delicacy after winning two major awards at the ESPYs 2025

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of her celebrations on Instagram. The Olympic champion gymnast recently won two awards at this year's ESPYs.

She shared multiple snaps of her celebrations on her Instagram stories. One of them also included Biles' dinner for the night, birria ramen.

Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:

"Celebratory dinner 🤣🤍🤷🎉 yes I chose birria ramen"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' latest Instagram story (Image Source: @simonebiles/IG)

Biles had won the ESPY award for Best Championship Performance and Best Female Athlete. The Olympic champion expressed her joy as she mentioned [0:35 onwards]:

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said on receiving the award.

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you," the gymnast added.

Simone Biles won't be participating in the US Classic in Illinois. Instead, she will compete at the FIG World Championships, held in Jakarta from October 2025.

When Simone Biles talked about her 'real' pursuit

Simone Biles shares thoughts about her real pursuit ( Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles recounted her real aspirations during her address at Washington University in St. Louis in May 2025. The Olympic champion gymnast was invited as one of the six celebrities to be awarded an honorary doctorate from the institution.

During her commencement address, Biles revealed that she never aimed to be the GOAT (Greatest of all Time), saying:

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal."

The gymnast added:

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

Simone Biles is one of the greatest American gymnasts of all time. With 11 Olympic gold medals, she is joint second with Vera Caslavska in terms of the number of medals won.

