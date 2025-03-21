Simone Biles shows off new Bob cut hairstyle after sporting curls and braids on beach vacation

Simone Biles shared snaps of her new hairstyle as she sported her classic bob after keeping braids and curls for a while. Biles touched down in New York for a shoot but has yet to unveil the brand's name.

Biles has been on a vacation spree since spending Valentine's Day with her husband and NFL safety, Jonathan Owens. The couple spent quality time, enjoying delicious food, a safari, a helicopter ride, views from mountain tops, and time with children at a daycare, donating snacks and blankets to them. Shortly after her return, the Olympian again jetted off for a vacation with friends to Hawaii.

She enjoyed jet skiing, quality time in the yacht, and other water activities with her pals, followed by celebrating her rodeo-style twenty-eighth birthday on March 14.

Biles recently reached New York for a brand campaign. Before the shoot, she posted pictures of her new hair on Instagram, sharing the transformation from curls and braids to the classic bob.

"bob is back & in business," she captioned.

Simone Biles sports bob hairstyle; Instagram - @simonebiles

In the following story, the ace gymnast snapped a wrap she bought after seeing a TikTok post by Leo Skepi.

"I saw @leoskepi tiktok (field trip to NY) about this wrap so I had to get it for lunch today," she wrote.

Biles eating a wrap for lunch; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles' rodeo-themed birthday post on Instagram featured her with a cake that read 'Twenty Ate."

Here are the pictures:

Biles had a successful stint at the 2024 Paris Games, extending her medal tally to 11 and becoming the most decorated US gymnast.

Simone Biles once expressed that she wanted women's sports to garner attention every year and not be limited to the quadrennial Games

Simone Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles continues to advocate for women athletes in the sporting realm. Having built a position for herself as the most successful gymnast, the Texas native urged everyone to support women and their sporting careers throughout the year and not just during the Olympics.

"I'd also like to recognize that 2024 was a big year for women's sports and I'd also like to remind everyone that it is not limited to once every four years. So, please continue to invest and support all women's sports at all levels," she said in her acceptance speech after special Sports Illustrated honor.

Simone Biles was named the Sportsperson of the Year by the iconic publication, SI and even received a nomination from Laureus Sports for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

