Simone Biles' sister reacts as gymnast bags prestigious honor

Simone Biles' younger sister Adria Biles shared her reaction to the Olympic gymnast making TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2025. Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, and has 11 Olympic medals, with seven of them being gold. The American also holds 30 World Championship medals to her name.

Biles and her sister Adria share a close relationship, with the pair having been in the foster care system early on in their lives. Adria also followed in her sister's footsteps by becoming a competing gymnast for a decade, before leaving the sport in 2016. The siblings were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie, who took care of them after they were given up for adoption by their mother, Shannon.

Adria shared her reaction to her sister making TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2025, which also included Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg, and more. The Olympic gymnast shared a post on Instagram, and wrote:

"Incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list ❤️✨ time.com/time100 Thank you, @time."

Adria commented on the post, writing:

"🙂‍↕️👑,"

Still taken from Simone Biles' Instagram (Source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

Adria Biles also attended the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she cheered her sister on as she won four Olympic medals.

Adria Biles once revealed that she started doing gymnastics alongside her sister Simone Biles at a very young age

Simone Biles and Adria Biles alongside their grandparents - (Image via Getty)

Simone Biles' sister, Adria, revealed that she started competing in gymnastics alongside her sister at a very young age. The siblings share a very close bond.

In an interview on The Chris Osmond Show in August 2024, Adria Biles was asked about her interest in gymnastics at an early age (2:52 onwards):

"She [Simone] started at like probably six or seven and then I started around the same time and I only wanted to do it because she wanted to do it, like, I was obsessed with my sister. I still am because we're best friends but I only wanted to do it because she wanted to do it."

"So my parents put us both in and my very first competition I was like, 'why are they looking at me' like I could not get it together and my mom pulled me out. The following year my mom put me back in as a birthday present and then I fell in love with it, so yeah we've done it for a while."

Simone and Adria also have two other siblings, Tevin and Ashley, who were adopted by their grandfather Ronald's sister.

