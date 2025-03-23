Simone Biles turns up the glamour in cowboy outfit with husband Jonathan Owens for Houston Rodeo 'Round 2'

American gymnast Simone Biles shared glimpses of her recent rodeo look with her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens. This comes for the Houston Rodeo's round 2 featuring several livestock shows and races. It started on March 4.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been enjoying her break time by visiting several places with Owens and trying different types of food dishes. Biles also celebrated her 28th birthday a few days ago. Amidst this, the couple geared up to enjoy the Houston rodeo in special rodeo-themed outfits.

Biles shared a picture of Owens' rodeo look on her Instagram handle where the gymnast can be seen in a brown top and white pants, complementing it with brown boots while her husband can be seen in blue denim and a half-sleeved black hoodie. Biles further remarked in her story:

"rodeo round 2"

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story in her rodeo look with Jonathan Owens (Image via: Biles' Instagram handle/@simonebiles)

Simone Biles shared how her dogs help her with emotional support

Simone Biles during the 7th day of the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently opened up about the significance of her dogs in her mental health as an emotional support. In her conversation during The Kelly Clarkson Show, Biles said that besides her husband, Jonathan Owens, her dogs are the ones she finds comforting and can help her after a long and tiring day.

Additionally, Biles also mentioned that her dogs, are very contrasting to each other and added that her first dog, Lilo has helped her a lot with her mental health. She said (via The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, 1:55 onwards):

"I feel like at the end of the day, besides coming home to my husband, my dogs, they greet me like they have never seen me before and it's so much comfort. Especially after a long day, they can kind of sense how you're feeling. Each of my dogs have very different personalities, so it's very funny. In the very beginning when I got Lilo, she was my emotional support animal, she's helped me more than she knows and she's so cute," said Biles.

During the conversation, Biles also shed light on her partnership with pet food brand Nulo and said that her dogs love Nulo food and remarked that she is quite concerned about the diet and health of her pets.

