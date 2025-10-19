Simone Biles turns perfect role model as she guides children with exercises to decrease stress and boost self esteem

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently transformed into a perfect role model as she guided children towards boosting their self-esteem, apart from exercises to decrease stress. Biles is currently in Chicago in order to attend the upcoming NFL game of her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared glimpses of her visit to the Chicago facility on her Instagram profile, which was organized by the non-profit organization 'Friends of the Children - Chicago'. Biles also uploaded a reel on her Instagram story, where she was teaching the kids some tips to be self-confident.

Biles captioned her Instagram story as,

"We did affirmations and breathing exercises to decrease stress and boost self esteem"

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories of her recent visit to Chicago [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles previously shared glimpses of her new pursuit on her Instagram profile, i.e., horse riding. The 28-year-old gymnast had also shared glimpses of her new mansion in Texas on her Instagram profile, which should be ready by next year if all goes well.

Simone Biles will be seen cheering for her husband, Jonathan Owens, tonight as the Chicago Bears compete against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago.

When Simone Biles penned an emotional message after a heartwarming visit to Argentina

Simone Biles makes a visit to Argentina [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles previously shared an emotional message after her visit to Argentina. The 28-year-old gymnast had come to the Argentine capital for an inspirational speech, after Buenos Aires was declared the 'World Capital of Sport for 2027'!

Simone Biles shared some glimpses of her visit to Argentina on her Instagram profile, where she was accompanied by her former coach, Laurent Landi. Biles wrote in her Instagram post,

"Going home with a full heart 🤍 Thank you Argentina for a warm welcome to your country, I truly felt like family during my visit! thanks for sharing all of the malbecs, empanadas, mate & dulce de leche with me!!"

The gymnast further added,

"See you later!"

Simone Biles has been on a long break from gymnastics since 2024. For the first time in more than a decade, the gymnast chose to skip the World Gymnastics Championships, whose current edition would be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Biles had last participated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three Olympic gold medals in team all-around, individual all-around, and the vault events, apart from a silver medal in the floor exercise event.

