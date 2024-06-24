Snoop Dogg has been off to a great start on Day 3 of the USATF Olympic trials, testing his speed over the 200m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Luckily, the 52-year-old did not disappoint and fans lauded him following his impeccable run on the track.

In a video shared on NBC Olympics X handle, Snoop Dogg took off from the blocks after the gun went off and maintained his speed until he finished the race.

The American rapper clocked 34.44 and sighed in relief after crossing the finish line. After finding out the time he clocked, he could not help it as he heartily clapped for himself.

"34.44 for a 42-year-old? Ain’t bad," a reporter said.

Fans could not keep calm as they were impressed by Snoop Dogg’s composure during the race. One fan commented:

"I wish that he could be the guest commentator, at least once, for every Olympic sport. He is so funny and never fails to make me laugh."

American sprint legend Michael Johnson couldn't hold back either, as he analyzed Snoop Dogg’s performance at the event.

“@SnoopDogg 200m analysis: ✅ Form & technique, ❌ Speed endurance, ✅ Race strategy, ❌ Start,” Johnson tweeted.

Another fan made fun of herself, noting that she could only afford to make Snoop Dogg’s weird faces after running the 50m.

"@Amatullah117, A real depiction of what I look like running 50m at full speed now. 🥴," the comment read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Love the energy and enthusiasm! Salute all those in this 50’s with mind/energy of a 30 something," one chimed in.

"I'm impressed that he can actually run," another fan added.

"You killed that, @SnoopDogg! 💪🏾 Way to go! ," a fan said.

Snoop Dogg and Sha’Carri Richardson meet at US Olympic Track and Field trials

Sha'Carri Richardson (L) and Snoop Dogg (R)

Snoop Dogg graced the USATF Olympic trials at the Hayward Field and he was one of the main attractions as Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and other stars descended on the track intending to seal Olympic tickets.

The American rapper made his debut at Hayward Field, bringing with him an aura of good vibes as he greeted the spectators and athletes as he made his way to the stands, enjoying the company of Lyles’s mother Keisha Cane.

The highlight of the day was the 52-year-old meeting American sprint queen Richardson, shortly before she went for the women’s 100m semifinal and final races.

In a video shared by NBC Sports, the reigning world 100m champion expressed her excitement to meet Snoop Dogg.

"It is an honor to meet you," Richardson told the rapper.

Following the meetup, Richardson won the semifinal of the women’s 100m in 10.86 before shutting down the stadium with a world-leading time of 10.71 to win the final and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Winning the race final was certainly the highlight of Day 2 of the trials for Richardson, but meeting Snoop Dogg has to be undoubtedly the second highlight.

Snoop Dogg is expected to commentate with NBC Olympics for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this summer.