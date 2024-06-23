"The world already knew who we were" - Sha'Carri Richardson was confident of her success at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson issued a bold message, claiming that the world was not surprised by Star Athletics' success at the 2024 US Trials. She trains at Star Athletics alongside Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson, who will accompany Richardson to their debut Olympics in Paris.

Richardson won the 100m heats in 10.88s, the semifinals in 10.86s, and the finals in 10.71s at the 2024 US Olympic Track and Field Trials. Her 100m final effort also recorded the fastest time in the world in 2024. Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry trailed in second (10.80s) and third (10.89s) in the 100 finals, respectively.

The 100m reigning world champion is headed to the Summer Games with her training partners from Star Athletics. Sha'Carri Richardson said that their Olympic qualification wasn't a surprise, since the track world was cognizant of their prowesses.

Trending

The 24-year-old also acknowledged the hard work she and her training mates put into winning the races with coach Dennis Mitchell, and assistant coach Chareif Lewis' help.

"I definitely feel like we already have done that. These Trials have just shown what we have already known… We knew this moment could be possible as long as we put our minds, our body, as well as our spirit into it… We didn’t put the world on notice, the world already knew who we were," Richardson said in a post-race interview (via CITIUS Mag).

Expand Tweet

Richardson, Terry, and Jefferson train under Dennis Mitchell, the former track and field athlete with three Olympic gold medals in his repertoire. He trains the Paris-bound athletes at his club, Star Athletics, in Montverde, Florida.

Sha'Carri Richardson's coach Dennis Mitchell - "Unbelievable happiness not for myself but for them"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2

Dennis Mitchell was a part of the gold-winning 4x100m relay team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He has trained top-tier athletes like Justin Gaitlin, Kenny Bednarek, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

On seeing three of his trainees heading to Paris, he couldn't contain his excitement. He also revealed how diligently the athletes have worked to achieve such a huge success.

"I was so excited man I couldn't do anything but scream because this is something that these girls have worked hard for and to be able to accomplish something of this magnitude on this stage with the incredible girls that they had to run against is, I just can't describe it but you know my reaction was unbelievable happiness not for myself but for them," Mitchell told CITIUS Mag.

The training partners will next face each other in the 100m first round at the Paris Olympics, slated for August 2, 2024.