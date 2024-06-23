WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates Paris Olympic Qualification with her grandmother in a heartwarming moment after clocking fastest 100m of 2024

Sha'carri Richardson qualified for her first Olympic Games after clocking the fastest 100m time of 2024 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials. The American athlete dominated the race with a time of 10.71s with a season-best performance to book a berth in the U.S. Olympic team.

Sha'carri Richardson had a slow start right after the blocks and she trailed behind the pack in the early moments of the race. However, she managed to pull back due to a strong drive phase between the 40-60m of the race.

The American was emotional after securing the Paris Olympic berth for the first time. It was a moment Sha'Carri Richardson had waited for for the past four years. She missed the Tokyo Olympics despite qualifying after she received a one-month suspension for the Athletics Integrity Unit back in 2021.

After winning the race, she walked up the stands to celebrate the iconic moment with her grandmother, who was cheering her on from the stands.

Sha'Carri Richardson was very emotional as she celebrated her win and Olympic qualification with her grandmother who has been a constant support throughout her career. Fans loved the heartwarming moment and shared their delight on social media.

You can watch the heartwarming moment over here:

Other than the 100m, Richardson is set to compete in the 200m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on how she manages to get rest in her busy routine while preparing for the Olympics

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the most popular track and field athletes in the world. Along with training, she is a part of multiple brand campaigns like Nike, whoop, and many more. She spoke to healthy.com about her routine off the track and how she manages to get proper rest as she gears up for the Paris Olympics.

"Even on a day-to-day basis—not just before a race—I try to be in bed early, before 10:00 p.m., because I do like to be up early, but I know I need to get a good amount of sleep. Shutting down my day that early helps me recover in a more efficient way," she said.

She stressed the importance of recovery for an athlete to be able to perform at the top level consistently. Keeping a fixed routine helps her body recover after a strenuous workout and avoid injuries.