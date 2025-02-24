"So adult" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and others react as freshman Keri Leimbach shares glimpses of college life

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, among others, were patting the back of the new recruit Keri Leimbach as she shared glimpses of her life in college. Leimbach is a four-time state champion and was Nebraska's No.1 volleyball recruit.

Leimbach is a defensive libero graduate of Lincoln Lutheran High School and a freshman at the University of Nebraska this year. She recently joined the college and shared the highlights of her first month in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Life in college 🤍🤍🤍," she wrote

Nebraska's volleyball star Harper Murray was quick to express her love for the freshie and commented:

"love u."

Bergen Reilly termed her highlights "so adult," while Andi Jackson found the post adorable, commenting:

"Aweeee."

Senior player Rebekkah Allick found Leimbach's highlights cute.

"Cute cute cute."

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and others' comments on Keri Leimbach's post | Source: Keri Leimbach's Instagram

Leimbach averaged 6.0 digs per set with 54 service aces as a senior at Lincoln Lutheran in 2024. She finished her high school career with a massive 2,063 digs, averaging 5.3 per set. The star recruit would hope to replicate that success with the Huskers and end their wait for the national championship.

The Huskers have a strong squad this season but with a new look as Dani Busboom Kelly took over the coaching job after John Cook's retirement.

'I was in shock' - Harper Murray on the moment she realized John Cook was retiring

Harper Murray during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray shared a close bond with former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook, and when he announced his retirement at the end of last month, the outside hitter revealed she was in shock. Murray said she burst into tears as Cook had done a lot for her.

"I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring and I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," Murray said in a press conference.

However, Murray trusts Busboom-Kelly and is confident of the Huskers' chances in the NCAA Championships next season.

"I had a little bit of time to process and it was a little bit hard at first and I was really upset for the two days after and I mean I trust coach with Dani and he's going to put us in the best possible position to win even if he is not here," she added.

Murray led the Huskers with an impressive 411 kills last year, but Nebraska's dominant run was ended by Penn State in the semifinals.

