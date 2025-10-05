"So many adults have failed her" - Riley Gaines reacts to 'powerful visual' of high school girl walking into mob of protesters

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about a high school girl walking into a mob of protesters. The high school student had come into prominence after her decision to boycott a basketball match against a trans player in the final game of the season in early 2025. Gaines shared a video post made by political commentator Brandi Kruse on her X account [formerly Twitter]. In the video, one could see the student, Frances Staudt, facing a mob of protesters. With a police official, Staudt, who was wearing a T-shirt embossed with 'Save Women's Sports' on it, boldly walked towards the mob of protesters in sheer defiance. Gaines responded to the same by writing on her post, &quot;Such a powerful visual. a high school girl walking into a mob of protestors ready to defend herself simply for wanting fair play in sports. So many adults have failed her for it to come to this.&quot;For the uninitiated, Frances Staudt had made headlines for boycotting the match against Shelton High School over the presence of trans player Andi Rooks. Despite the harassment she faced for her decision, Staudt refused to back out of her decision.Riley Gaines previously backed a walkout protest led by high school student Lesley Ledesma against Esparanza High School in Anaheim, California. Ledesma had protested against the administration for allegedly allowing a trans athlete to use the girls' restroom.When Riley Gaines reacted to Netflix's falling stocks over their controversial shows Riley Gaines reacts to Netflix's falling brand value [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on the falling brand value of the OTT giant Netflix. Netflix witnessed one of the biggest drops in its stock value since April 2025.Incidentally, this drop came right after entrepreneur and current owner of X [formerly Twitter], Elon Musk, called for a boycott of the streaming service for allegedly promoting LGBTQ+ content in the name of kids' shows.Gaines responded to the campaign by sharing her thoughts on her X account. She wrote in one of her posts, &quot;This is what happens when you try to disguise cartoon lesbian make out scenes as &quot;child entertainment&quot;. Try Angel Guild at http://Angel.com instead&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKThis is what happens when you try to disguise cartoon lesbian make out scenes as &quot;child entertainment&quot;. Try Angel Guild at http://Angel.com insteadRiley Gaines had previously called out the New York Post for its coverage of her childbirth. The New York Post shared a post that termed Gaines as an 'anti-trans activist', which was later deleted after severe backlash. Gaines responded to the issue by writing on her X account,&quot;Our daughter will learn to read this headline as 'Women's rights activist Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter'. You don't hate the media enough.&quot;Riley Gaines recently gave birth to a girl, whom she named Margot. The 25-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist had previously announced her pregnancy in July 2025.