  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "So many adults have failed her" - Riley Gaines reacts to 'powerful visual' of high school girl walking into mob of protesters

"So many adults have failed her" - Riley Gaines reacts to 'powerful visual' of high school girl walking into mob of protesters

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:57 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines reacts to a unique protest from a high school student [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about a high school girl walking into a mob of protesters. The high school student had come into prominence after her decision to boycott a basketball match against a trans player in the final game of the season in early 2025.

Ad

Gaines shared a video post made by political commentator Brandi Kruse on her X account [formerly Twitter]. In the video, one could see the student, Frances Staudt, facing a mob of protesters. With a police official, Staudt, who was wearing a T-shirt embossed with 'Save Women's Sports' on it, boldly walked towards the mob of protesters in sheer defiance.

Gaines responded to the same by writing on her post,

"Such a powerful visual. a high school girl walking into a mob of protestors ready to defend herself simply for wanting fair play in sports. So many adults have failed her for it to come to this."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For the uninitiated, Frances Staudt had made headlines for boycotting the match against Shelton High School over the presence of trans player Andi Rooks. Despite the harassment she faced for her decision, Staudt refused to back out of her decision.

Riley Gaines previously backed a walkout protest led by high school student Lesley Ledesma against Esparanza High School in Anaheim, California. Ledesma had protested against the administration for allegedly allowing a trans athlete to use the girls' restroom.

Ad

When Riley Gaines reacted to Netflix's falling stocks over their controversial shows

Riley Gaines reacts to Netflix&#039;s falling brand value [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines reacts to Netflix's falling brand value [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on the falling brand value of the OTT giant Netflix. Netflix witnessed one of the biggest drops in its stock value since April 2025.

Ad

Incidentally, this drop came right after entrepreneur and current owner of X [formerly Twitter], Elon Musk, called for a boycott of the streaming service for allegedly promoting LGBTQ+ content in the name of kids' shows.

Gaines responded to the campaign by sharing her thoughts on her X account. She wrote in one of her posts,

"This is what happens when you try to disguise cartoon lesbian make out scenes as "child entertainment". Try Angel Guild at http://Angel.com instead"
Ad
Ad

Riley Gaines had previously called out the New York Post for its coverage of her childbirth. The New York Post shared a post that termed Gaines as an 'anti-trans activist', which was later deleted after severe backlash. Gaines responded to the issue by writing on her X account,

"Our daughter will learn to read this headline as 'Women's rights activist Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter'. You don't hate the media enough."

Riley Gaines recently gave birth to a girl, whom she named Margot. The 25-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist had previously announced her pregnancy in July 2025.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications