"You don't hate the media enough"- Riley Gaines slams polarizing headlines after announcing the birth of her daughter

Riley Gaines recently called out the polarizing headlines after announcing the birth of her daughter. The 25-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist recently gave birth to a girl, whom she named Margot.Gaines shared a post from the New York Post's X account [formerly Twitter] on her official timeline. The swimmer-turned-social activist slammed the news portal for its initial headline, which was subsequently edited out in a follow-up post.The original headline mentioned Gaines as an anti trans activist, as written below, &quot;Anti-trans athlete activist Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter&quot; Screengrab of New York Post's previous headline on Riley Gaines article [Image Source : X [formerly Twitter], New York Post's X page]Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account, &quot;Our daughter will learn to read this headline as 'Women's rights activist Riley Gaines gives birth to daughter'. You don't hate the media enough.&quot;Riley Gaines previously shared some affectionate moments with her husband and her newborn child on her social media account. The swimmer-turned-social activist recalled her long, arduous campaign for women's sports as she revealed how the birth of her young daughter is worth everything she ever fought for.Riley Gaines reacts to high school students' protest against the administrators' permit to trans athletes Riley Gaines shares her thoughts about the protest by Esparanza high school students [Image Source : Getty] Riley Gaines previously reacted to a walkout protest by the students of Esparanza High School in Anaheim, California. Led by student Lesley Ledesma, the students staged a walkout against the administrators over the permit given to an alleged trans-identified male student to use the girls' restroom. Gaines shared an X post from the California Family Council Outreach Director, Sophia Lorey. Lorey wrote on her X account, “Today in Anaheim, CA, HS junior Lesley Ledesma planned a student-led walkout after a male student was using the girls’ restroom. The girls stood up. The boys stood guard. Together, they sent a powerful message: the girls are not alone, they will be protected.”Gaines reacted to the same by writing in the caption, “MORE OF THIS.”Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINK“MORE OF THIS.”Riley Gaines came into the limelight for her campaign against trans swimmer Lia Thomas, with whom she was jointly placed in the fifth position in the women's 200-yard freestyle race at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Gaines also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for its alleged bias towards trans athletes in women's sports, along with 15 other athletes in early 2024. The lawsuit has been allowed to proceed for trial by the US District Judge, Tiffany R. Johnson.