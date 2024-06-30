Reigning French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, reacted to Simone Biles' powerful floor exercise routine at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The seven-time Olympic medalist is currently getting ready to participate in her third successive Olympic event in Paris.

Biles kicked off the 2024 season on a staunch note at the Core Hydration Classic in May, where she won the all-around title. Following that, the gymnastics icon created history in Fort Worth, Texas, after winning the record ninth all-around title at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championship in June.

Her victory in Fort Worth ensured her qualification for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, currently underway at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After Day 1 of the trials, Biles was at the top of the leaderboard, scoring 58.900. She was closely followed by her compatriots, Jordan Chiles (56.400) and Suni Lee (56.025). The Ohio native remained in the lead on the second day as well, and she is halfway there to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024.

A video from Simone Biles' floor exercise routine on Day 2 is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), where the 23-time world champion could be seen executing flawless moves on Taylor Swift's "Ready for It" track. Her routine caught the attention of WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as well, who appraised American's athleticism and replied to the video, saying (via X):

"So powerful and inspiring."

Simone Biles earlier earned praise from another tennis star Coco Gauff after her win at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles was applauded by the sports world after her record-breaking all-around title victory at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. She scored 58.399 to stand atop the podium of the event, while Rebecca Andrade and Biles' compatriot Shilese Jones finished second and third with scores of 56.766 and 56.332, respectively.

With the above title, Biles became the most decorated gymnast of all time as she won the 34th gold of her gymnastics career, which made her the gymnast with the most golds, both male and female combined.

Her victory was celebrated by 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, who took it to X and reposted ESPN's coverage with a "GOAT" emoji:

Simone Biles is now gearing up for the final day of the trials, where she is just a few routines away from punching her ticket to yet another Olympics and bringing glory to the United States one more time.