Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek has voiced his opinion concerning Michael Johnson’s newly launched Grand Slam Track League set to begin in 2025. The league offers a prize purse of $12.5 million and will assemble the best sprinters and distance runners.

According to the American legend, the league will have four meets, with the winner of each Slam category earning $100,000. If an athlete wins all four Slams in the course of a season, they could earn $400,000.

The athletes who finish second have a chance to pocket $50,000, with the third and fourth-place finishers walking away with $30,000 and $25,000 respectively.

The fifth, sixth, and seventh finishers will bag $20,000, $15,000, and $12,500. The scheme plans to award only the top eight, with the eighth finisher walking away with $10,000.

Bednarek, who has been in majestic form this season, disclosed that people are prone to saying the prize money is less but insisted that the initiative is great for track athletes.

The former world championships silver medallist also lauded Johnson, a four-time Olympic champion, for introducing something new in the world of sports. He was appreciative of the Diamond League but observed that as the world evolves, the sport should also follow suit.

"I like it. I mean, some people are going to say the money is not that big, but it’s great to have something new coming for us athletes," Bednarek told Citius Mag.

"We have the Diamond Leagues, which is great, but I feel like we always need a competitor to up the level of everything. I think it’s just a great opportunity. I’m glad he did it. If I can be put in that area then I’ll do it. If everything comes together and it’s a no brainer to do it, then I’ll do it, why not."

The 25-year-old spoke after finishing second in 10.00 behind Noah Lyles in the men’s 100m heats at the USATF Olympic trials. Bednarek qualified for the semifinal as he contests for a slot in the final.

Kenny Bednarek to battle Noah Lyles, Courtney Lindsey, Christian Coleman and Co. in the men’s 200m at the USATF Olympic trials

Kenny Bednarek is included in the stacked field for the men’s 200m at the US Olympics trials since it has the five fastest men in history.

With only three tickets up for grabs to the Olympic Games, the athletes will be forced to dig deep for the podium finishes and since everyone is in good shape, the race will definitely be one for the books.

Bednarek has been unbeaten so far in the 200m, opening his season with the Miramar Invitational in Florida in 20.35 before winning the Doha Diamond League in a world-leading time of 19.67. Bednarek also won at the Prefontaine Classic in 19.89.

Triple world champion Noah Lyles will also be in the mix, having run only one 200m race this year, the New York Grand Prix, where he clocked 19.77 to win the race. Lyles has won gold in 200m at every World Championships since 2019 but the Olympics title eluded him in Tokyo where he could only manage bronze.

Courtney Lindsey has also been in great form, beating world bronze medallist Letsile Tebogo at the Kip Keino Classic in 19.71, the second-fastest in the world this year. The American then finished second in Doha and Prefontaine Classic.

Others in the star-studded lineup include Erriyon Knighton, who ran 19.49 at age 18 in 2022, with Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley also looking to prove a point.

The men’s 200m is certainly one to watch since it’s just a matter of who will blink first and carry the day.