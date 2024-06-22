WATCH: Noah Lyles offers a glimpse of his pre-meet training session ahead of 100m heats at U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials

Noah Lyles entered the Hayward Field for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, vying to book his place for Paris 2024. He was spotted running at a blistering speed at the Trials pre-meet.

Noah Lyles, the 100m reigning world champion, confirmed that he would enter the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 Olympic Trials. Lyles clocked 9.83s in the 100m at the 2023 Worlds to record his personal best time. At the highly contentious Olympic Trials, he will look to better that time.

He took to his X handle and offered a glimpse of the pre-meet training session in Eugene, ahead of the men's 100m first round. He will be in contention along with the likes of Christian Coleman and Christian Miller, among others.

"Olympic Trials Pre meet," Lyles' X caption read.

Noah Lyles is coming fresh off his 100m (9.85s) second-place finish at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix and a 200m season-opening win (19.77s) at the NYC Grand Prix.

At the 2024 World Athletics Relays, the 26-year-old anchored the 4x100m relay team to the win and punched his first ticket to Paris. Interestingly, the US team won four out of five relays in the event - women's 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed 4x400m.

Lyles talked about his winning mentality ahead of the Summer Games and requested the ones less passionate to back out from the sport.

“Whoever’s going out there, if you have any type of different mentality of not trying to win, I don’t think this is the right sport for you," he said. (via Sportstar)

"It's always fun to go after the top" - Noah Lyles on how he prepares for the Paris Olympic races

On winning the 200m gold at the 2023 World Championships, Noah Lyles was placed second in the 200m all-time list (World Championships) just behind Usain Bolt.

Since then, he has aimed for the world records and the gold podiums to outpace the legendary Usain Bolt's times.

"World records are meant to be broken. It’s just another goal to check off the list, and it’s always fun to go after the top. I still got Olympic gold medals to get. I still got records to break. Why shoot for the clouds when you can aim for the stars?” he said to NBC.

Lyles will look to secure three spots in the Paris Games, which opens its gates on July 26, 2024.