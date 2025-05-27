'Stay Goated'- Usain Bolt pens iconic message as he meets Kylian Mbappe at Hublot's 20th anniversary celebration

Jamaican track veteran Usain Bolt recently shared glimpses of his time with Real Madrid star and French International Kylian Mbappe on social media. This comes a month after their time together at a Hublot event last month.

Ad

Both Mbappe and Bolt are associated with Hublot as brand ambassadors, and they were present during the 20-year celebrations of the brand's Big Bang watches, which were launched back in 2005.

Recently, Bolt shared a picture with Mbappe from the event where the former can be seen in a black blazer and the latter in a brown t-shirt and black pants. He also shared an iconic message in the caption, which is widely popular among the kids of the new generation.

Ad

Trending

"As the kids say these days. “Keep Cooking.. Stay Goated.. Never Be Mid” 💯"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mbappe, being one of the fastest players in football, has been occasionally compared to Usain Bolt's speed, even though the former has refrained from the possibility of beating the Jamaican. Mbappe is currently having an impressive debut season with Real Madrid, where he is also leading the charts (31 goals) for most goals in La Liga.

Usain Bolt reveals what he misses after retirement from the track

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Usain Bolt recently revealed one major thing he misses about his track and field days. The Jamaican retired from the track eight years ago in 2017 after navigating through one of the most successful careers in the sport with titles across several global tournaments like the Olympics, World Championships, and Diamond League, among others.

Ad

In an interview, the Jamaican said that he misses going to the competitions and meets, but not the training before the events. He also mentioned that he is looking forward to attending the World Championships later this year in Tokyo as he wants to feel the energy in the stadium.

"I used to complain a lot when I used to do track and field but I do miss it. I do miss the competitions and going to the meets, competing. I don't miss the training but I do miss the competitions and the World Championships. I didn't get to go at the Olympics, I got injured playing football. I am looking forward to this year going to Tokyo. I really want to be in the stadium and feel that energy again," he said (via Puma, 18:55 onwards).

Ad

Further adding to the conversation, Bolt said this energy in the competitions is missing from his life after retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More