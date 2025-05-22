Stephen Nedoroscik drops a hilarious reaction on DWTS partner Rylee Arnold’s latest post with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik recently dropped a hilarious reaction to his DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold's recent admission about a reindeer with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The 19-year-old is currently on vacation with her counterpart.

Ad

Nedoroscik rose to fame outside of gymnastics after he participated in the Dancing With the Stars show following the Paris Olympics. He was paired with Arnold as his dance partner for the show, and the duo delivered impressive dance routines throughout the season. They also reached the finals; however, the pair secured a fourth-place finish.

They reunited during the DWTS tour, where the gymnast fulfilled the role of a dancer and co-host. Weeks after the conclusion of the tour, both Nedoroscik and Arnold are busy with their respective shenanigans, as the latter recently went on a Norwegian vacation with her boyfriend, Lyons.

Ad

Trending

She uploaded pictures on her Instagram, showcasing the quality time she spent with Lyons during her vacation. From views of the scenic beauty to adorable moments with her counterpart, she posted it all. Along with this, she also added a fun fact about the food they ate in the caption that read:

"Fun fact we ate reindeer!🇳🇴✨"

Ad

The caption garnered Stephen Nedoroscik's attention, who dropped a hilarious reaction in the comment section. He wrote:

"Will this affect Christmas?"

Nedoroscik’s comment on Instagram

A few days ago, Arnold shared glimpses of enjoying a piano session with Lyons on social media.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold opened up about being like a sibling duo

During the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold sat for a conversation with Access Hollywood, where they opened up about the bond they share. He spoke about Arnold's nature, revealing that she was a very positive person, which made it easy for him to work with her. Calling her company nice, he said:

Ad

"One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," Stephen Nedoroscik said.

Ad

Following this, Arnold also opened up about the gymnast, stating that he was very hardworking. Lauding him for his Olympics campaign, she said:

"Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Arnold said.

Stephen Nedoroscik solidified his place as a gymnast during the Paris Olympics, as he played a significant role in helping his team win an Olympic medal for the first time in 16 years. He and his team won a bronze medal in the team all-around event, where he secured the highest score of 14.866 points. Along with this, he also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More