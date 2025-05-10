Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS partner Rylee Arnlold 2-word reaction on spending musical session with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, engaged in a heartfelt piano session. The couple came fresh off their vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold partnered in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. The pair rocked the dance floor with their performances, winning hearts and advancing to the top four. Nedoroscik and Arnold finished in fourth place in the finals before taking the stage for the DWTS tour from November 2024.

Besides being dance partners, the pair became great friends and even went on double dates with their significant others, Walker Lyons and Tess McCracken. In October last year, Arnold hard-launched her relationship with the USC Trojans tight-end and has since been enjoying her dating life amid busy schedules.

Recently, the couple spent a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, after the professional dancer prematurely ended her stint due to an injury. In a recent Instagram story, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner engaged in a heartfelt moment with her boyfriend, accompanying him on the keys as he played the piano.

"So fun!!" her caption read.

Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons engage in piano session; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

Lyons had another brief playing session at the airport when he was heading back home from their Mexican vacation. Arnold gushed over her boyfriend on her Instagram story, writing:

"Get you a man that can do both @walkerlyons"

Arnold and Lyons met after the latter's aunt introduced him to the dancer during an Uber ride. Later, they found out that they had friends in common and also shared similar religious backgrounds.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner once praised her boyfriend when the football player joined her on the DWTS tour

Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, always received the support of her boyfriend, who paid occasional visits to her when she performed on the tour. In February 2025, Arnold shared a video on her Instagram story and expressed how happy she was to have Lyons on the tour bus.

"Walker was on the road with us this weekend and I am the happiest girl ever."

She posted more stories, encompassing mirror selfies and day outings, captioning:

"The most supportive and just the best ever @walkerlyons."

Nedoroscik won bronze as part of the US men's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games. It was the first podium for the team in 16 years. The 26-year-old became the only American to win the pommel horse title at the 2021 Worlds.

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More