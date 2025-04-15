Stephen Nedoroscik DWTS partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend drops 4-word reaction to choreographer's behind-the-scenes from a day on Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's partner from Dancing With The Stars, Rylee Arnold, earned a sweet message from boyfriend Walker Lyons after she shared a glimpse of behind the scenes at the Live tour. However, it was a pre-recorded video and the dancer is no longer performing on the tour after suffering an injury.

Arnold started dating Lyons, a football player for the USC Trojans, during her appearance on the DWTS show last year. The tight end has provided significant support to Arnold in her dancing journey, and when Self magazine recently a behind-the-scenes video of her on the set, Lyons couldn't help but comment:

"she is so talented!"

Rylee Arnold's boyfriend's comment on Self Magazine's post - Source: via @selfmagazine on Instagram

The video featured Arnold going through her normal routine during a day on the tour as she managed her type 1 diabetes. During an appearance on the podcast 'Scrubbing in with Tanya Rad and Becca Tiley', Arnold mentioned how she has also given Lyons training about managing her ailment, with the tight end being aware of her blood sugar level at all times.

"I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is. So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom," Arnold said.

Arnold and Lyons made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Wicked in Los Angeles. They were on a double date with Nedoroscik and his longtime girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

Rylee Arnold's DWTS Tour journey cut short following ankle injury

Rylee Arnold in action with Stephen Nedoroscik on Dancing With the Stars - Source: Getty

Rylee Arnold injured her ankle during the Salt Lake City stop of the DWTS Tour. She underwent an MRI last week and was advised by the doctors to take rest instead of continuing the tour.

"Sadly, my doctor did not okay me to get back to dancing right now and I will not be returning for the extension of the tour which is just so sad. I’m going to be resting and healing at this time to make sure that my ankle properly gets healed and returns back to the way it was," Rylee Arnold said.

Meanwhile, Nedoroscik will continue to co-host the show. The pair finished fourth following an impressive performance in the DWTS Finale last year.

