Stephen Nedoroscik, girlfriend Tess McCracken, and others react as gymnastics coach Samuel Mikulak proposes to his girlfriend in a dreamy setting

Stephen Nedoroscik, his girlfriend Tess McCracken and others reacted to retired gymnast Samuel Mikulak's engagement photos on social media. Nedoroscik shares a close relationship with Mikulak, who served as one of Nedoroscik's coaches at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won two bronze medals. Mikulak proposed to his girlfriend Hallie at Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom and shared a series of pictures taken while proposing on Instagram.

Stephen Nedoroscik rose to fame after his performances in Paris. He famously went viral due to his bespectacled appearance, with many fans online comparing him to the fictional character Clark Kent from Superman. He was also a member of the 2022 World Championships team, where he advanced to the pommel horse finals.

Nedoroscik reacted to Mikulak's engagement to his girlfriend and now fiancée, Hallie Matthews, by commenting:

"Congrats!!!"

Still taken from Mikulak's Instagram (source: @samuelmikulak/Instagram)

His girlfriend, Tess McCracken, wrote:

"Omg congrats!!!"

Still taken from Mikulak's Instagram (Source: @samuelmikulak/Instagram)

Donnell Whittenburg, a prominent member of the national men's gymnastics team, also commented on the post:

"Congrats 🎈🎊"

Still taken from Mikulak's Instagram (source: @samuelmikulak/Instagram)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Samuel Mikulak also worked together at EVO Gymnastics, where Mikulak was an assistant coach in 2023.

Stephen Nedoroscik on how he met his girlfriend Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik and McCracken at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik previously revealed how he met his long-time girlfriend, Tess McCracken. The couple met at Penn State University in 2016, where they both competed as freshman gymnasts for the college.

In an interview with Penn State in August last year, Nedoroscik said (11:03 onwards):

"We're the same class, both in gymnastics. It was literally, like the first week of college. We were going to the Academic Center for athletes, just making our rounds, doing our tests and stuff for ADHD, things like that. And I remember, I saw her and I was like, oh, I think she's on the gymnastics team. And then I saw her crack her back, and I was like, “You cracking your back?” That was my opening line and I was like, dang, I'm so dumb... "

"Anyways, we went and took this test together and, I chuckled out loud. I was like, “oh my God, I'm literally doing that right now!” because the test said, do you shake your leg frequently? And then she laughed and said, “I just answered that too, and was also shaking my leg!” So, you know, right away kind of kicked it off with that goofy vibe. Definitely some relateability as well. We became good friends after that and then shortly started dating after," Nedoroscik added.

McCracken specialized in the balance beam, uneven bars, and floor exercise. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2020 and a master's in biotechnology in 2021.

