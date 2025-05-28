"Who let me not wear enough makeup"- Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken pokes fun at Penn State University 'Mug shot'

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, took to social media to share a few images of herself when she was at Penn State University. Nedoroscik and McCracken have been dating since they met before their freshman year at Penn State and have been together for nearly a decade. McCracken was a gymnast herself and competed for the Penn State Women's gymnastics team. She retired in 2020 but cheered from the sidelines as Nedoroscik gained international recognition.

Stephen Nedoroscik made his breakthrough at Penn State University, becoming a two-time NCAA Pommel Horse champion. He would go on to win four pommel horse national championships, which are tied for the most in U.S history. Nedoroscik eventually made his Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games, where he won bronze medals in the pommel horse event and the men's team event. Aside from gymnastics, Nedoroscik also competed on the popular reality show Dancing With The Stars.

In a story shared by McCracken on Instagram, she revealed her Penn State roster mug shot photos. She also wrote about how she had to screenshot the photos as they were never directly sent to students:

“Who let me not wear enough makeup this year”

Still taken from McCracken's Instagram (Source: @tess.mccracken/Instagram)

Tess McCracken was in Paris to support Stephen Nedoroscik, and after he went viral for his bespectacled look, she was the one to reveal to him that he was making waves on the internet.

Stephen Nedoroscik on what attracted him to pommel horse

Nedoroscik at the Olympic Games - Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik previously revealed what drew him to the pommel horse event. Nedoroscik, who specialises in the event and has an Olympic bronze medal in it, is now regarded as one of the top gymnasts in the nation to ever compete in the event.

In an interview with Vogue, Nedoroscik discussed his affection for the pommel horse, saying:

"The thing about pommel horse is, it’s not just the basics—it’s also the approach. I’m a very mathematical, scientific-minded person. I love to solve problems, and I’ll be recording every single turn I do, and questioning, Where did it go wrong? What did I do right? It’s almost like every turn is a puzzle that I’m trying to solve, and I just love that aspect of it."

Stephen Nedoroscik was recently a co-host on the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour which concluded last month. He featured on the tour alongside another popular Olympic athlete in Ilona Maher.

