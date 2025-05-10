Stephen Nedoroscik and girlfriend Tess McCracken share glimpses from weekend getaway in Florida's Sarasota

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCraken recently shared glimpses of their weekend getaway with good food and great hospitality in Flordia's Sarasota. The couple was seen spending some relaxing time and enjoying their getaway.

Ad

The 26-year-old's pommel horse routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics made him a viral sensation drawing a comparison with Clark Kent. After an impactful Olympic campaign in 2024, the athlete caught the attention with his skills at Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Along with his dancing partner Rylee Arnold, the Olympian was placed fourth at the Dancing with the Stars finale.

Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess have been dating since the summer of 2016. The couple posted glimpses of their getaway through their Instagram stories on Friday. In the first story, the two-time Olympic medallist wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Looking forward to this weekend @ritzcarltonsarasota.."

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik shared glimpses of his weekend getaway as the athlete checked in at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota.

Ad

"Our view for the weekend courtsey of @ritzcarltonsarasota."

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik also shared a short video of enjoying a drink with his girlfriend Tess McCkraken.

Ad

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik's time on the Dancing with the Stars tour ended in April as he shared the competition with fellow Olympian Ilona Maher. The American rugby icon was the runner-up at the show.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his reaction to being back at the pommel horse

After making the headlines at the DWTS, the American gymnast is back on the pommel horse, working on his routine. The Olympic medalist recently shared a video of him returning to training. The Olympic star revealed the differences between the first day of being back versus the second day of being on the pommel horse.

Ad

While his first day back to training was filled with struggles and was underwhelming, the second day was much smoother, the movements were visibly smoother and breathable. Nedoroscik posted the routine on his Instagram earlier this week, sharing the difference. He wrote in the caption,

"Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE 🔥"

Ad

Nedoroscik has been an influential figure in peaking the interest of audiences towards men's gymnastics. The 26-year-old star is looking forward to keeping the streak of podium finishes at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and working towards achieving more on home soil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More