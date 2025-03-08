Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known about his favorite part of the DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik revealed his favorite part of the DWTS tour in a recent update. The gymnast, who was paired with Rylee Arnold, is currently co-hosting the show's tour.

Ad

Nedoroscik rose to prominence after his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where he helped his team secure a medal after a 16-year drought. He achieved the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event, contributing significantly to their bronze medal victory. Subsequently, he also claimed a bronze medal in the pommel horse event with a score of 15.300 points.

After this successful campaign, the gymnast was approached for the Dancing With the Stars show, where he delivered impressive performances with his partner, Arnold. They reached the finals and earned a fourth-place finish on November 26 last year. Weeks later, they reunited for the show's tour, which commenced on January 7 and is almost halfway through.

Ad

Trending

Amid the ongoing tour, Nedoroscik engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram, where one of his fans asked him about his favorite part of the show. Revealing his favorite part, he answered:

"The meet and greets🥹🫶🏻"

Nedoroscik’s Instagram story

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about how he found he had gone viral at the Paris Olympics

In an appearance at the Sherri Show after his Paris Olympics campaign, Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about becoming an overnight celebrity at the Paris Olympics. Following his performance at the men's team finals, social media was filled with his memes, and he came to know about this while he was at dinner with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

Ad

Revealing that he was the only gymnast to get drug tested after his pommel horse performance, he said:

"I actually was the only member of my team to get drug tested so after I did that iconic pommel horse performance (during team finals). They were like ‘come on back over here’, and all my teammates got to go to dinner, not me, too bad. (The drug test) took about an hour and I didn't have my phone the whole time, so then I go to dinner an hour later, I don't have my phone and I finally arrive and I go hang out with my girlfriend and family," said Stephen Nedorosci.

Ad

He added:

“My girlfriend goes ‘have you opened your phone yet’, (and) I'm like ‘no I got Olympic medal’, I'm having the night of my life. She's like ‘open your phone you're trending on Twitter’, and I was like ‘this isn't real life’. It was insane.”

Stephen Nedoroscik will be touring the country with Rylee Arnold and other participants till April and is expected to compete at the World Championships later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback