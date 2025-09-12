Stephen Nedoroscik promises $25,000 for good cause after winning family feud against Jordan Chiles and family

Stephen Nedoroscik promised $25000 for a good cause after he won a 'family feud' against fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles and family. The double Olympic medalist gymnast recently participated in the reality show 'Celebrity Family Feud', which is hosted by American comedian Steve Harvey.Nedoroscik faced Jordan Chiles as his main opponent in the current edition of the game show. He not only overcame the challenge from Chiles and her family, but also announced his decision to donate the prize money of $25000 to charity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to multiple media reports, the Nedoroscik family would be donating a large chunk of donation to the Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The other half will go to Jordan Chiles' chosen charity organization, the Wendy Hillard Gymnastics Foundation.Stephen Nedoroscik's 'Celebrity Family Feud' opponent Jordan Chiles will be extending her legacy as one of the participants in the 34th season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Nedoroscik had participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show, where he finished fourth overall.Nedoroscik was last seen in action at the US National Gymnastics Championships. The gymnast finished fifth in the pommel horse event, due to which he won't be making it to the FIG World Championships to be held in Jakarta this year.When Stephen Nedoroscik got candid about pushing limitsStephen Nedoroscik talks about pushing limits as a gymnast (Image Source: Getty)Stephen Nedoroscik once opened up about pushing his limits as a gymnast. The soon to be 27-year-old gymnast also denied rumours that he was considering retirement from active gymnastics.In his conversation with the NBC Sports in August 2025, Nedoroscik revealed his strong desire to compete as long as his body allows him to. In his words,&quot;I’m 26 now. For a lot of gymnasts, that’s kind of pushing it. But I’ve always told myself, I want to be done with the sport when my body’s done with the sport. And I’m still getting better. I’m still getting better in the gym every day, and I feel like I’d be doing myself almost a dishonor to not see how far I could go with the sport.”The gymnast further added,&quot;So I want to continue going. When I start feeling myself start plateauing and maybe my body starts giving out, I think that’ll be when I am finally ready to be done with the sport.”Stephen Nedoroscik had won two bronze medals for the USA at the Paris Olympics last year. He not only contributed to the historic Olympic medal for Team USA in the men's team all-around event, but also won an individual bronze in the men's pommel horse event.