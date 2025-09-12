  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Stephen Nedoroscik promises $25,000 for good cause after winning family feud against Jordan Chiles and family

Stephen Nedoroscik promises $25,000 for good cause after winning family feud against Jordan Chiles and family

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:49 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik wins the Celebrity Family Feud contest [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik promised $25000 for a good cause after he won a 'family feud' against fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles and family. The double Olympic medalist gymnast recently participated in the reality show 'Celebrity Family Feud', which is hosted by American comedian Steve Harvey.

Ad

Nedoroscik faced Jordan Chiles as his main opponent in the current edition of the game show. He not only overcame the challenge from Chiles and her family, but also announced his decision to donate the prize money of $25000 to charity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to multiple media reports, the Nedoroscik family would be donating a large chunk of donation to the Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The other half will go to Jordan Chiles' chosen charity organization, the Wendy Hillard Gymnastics Foundation.

Stephen Nedoroscik's 'Celebrity Family Feud' opponent Jordan Chiles will be extending her legacy as one of the participants in the 34th season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Nedoroscik had participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show, where he finished fourth overall.

Ad

Nedoroscik was last seen in action at the US National Gymnastics Championships. The gymnast finished fifth in the pommel horse event, due to which he won't be making it to the FIG World Championships to be held in Jakarta this year.

When Stephen Nedoroscik got candid about pushing limits

Stephen Nedoroscik talks about pushing limits as a gymnast (Image Source: Getty)
Stephen Nedoroscik talks about pushing limits as a gymnast (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik once opened up about pushing his limits as a gymnast. The soon to be 27-year-old gymnast also denied rumours that he was considering retirement from active gymnastics.

Ad

In his conversation with the NBC Sports in August 2025, Nedoroscik revealed his strong desire to compete as long as his body allows him to. In his words,

"I’m 26 now. For a lot of gymnasts, that’s kind of pushing it. But I’ve always told myself, I want to be done with the sport when my body’s done with the sport. And I’m still getting better. I’m still getting better in the gym every day, and I feel like I’d be doing myself almost a dishonor to not see how far I could go with the sport.”
Ad

The gymnast further added,

"So I want to continue going. When I start feeling myself start plateauing and maybe my body starts giving out, I think that’ll be when I am finally ready to be done with the sport.”

Stephen Nedoroscik had won two bronze medals for the USA at the Paris Olympics last year. He not only contributed to the historic Olympic medal for Team USA in the men's team all-around event, but also won an individual bronze in the men's pommel horse event.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications