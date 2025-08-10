Stephen Nedoroscik achieves a big feat despite being omitted from U.S. World Championship team

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently bagged a major award despite his heartbreak at the US Gymnastics Championships 2025. Nedoroscik failed to make it to the US team for the World Championships, scheduled to take place in October.

Nedoroscik finished fifth in the pommel horse event and thereby outside the top three spots who are eligible to make it through directly to the world team. Even though he expressed his satisfaction with the routines that he pulled off during the competition, this fifth place was not enough to get him a place on the team. Notably, his 2024 Paris Olympics teammate Fred Richards also failed to secure his place for the world team.

Despite these disappointing campaigns at the Nationals, Nedoroscik was honored with the 2025 Athlete of the Year award by USA Gymnastics, while Richards also bagged the Sportsperson of the Year award.

Gymnastics Now @Gymnastics_Now 2025 Men's Program Awards: - Sportsperson of the Year: Fred Richard (Michigan) - Athlete of the Year: Stephen Nedoroscik (EVO) - Senior Coach of the Year: Xiao Yuan (Michigan) #XfinityChamps

Stephen Nedoroscik is a former World champion in the pommel horse event, a feat that he achieved back in 2021. His absence will be a big void for the team, especially in his specialized pommel horse apparatus. Without him, the US team would be represented by the likes of Brody Malone, Asher Hong.

Stephen Nedoroscik speaks up about his mindset when competing on the gymnastics mat

Stephen Nedoroscik (Image via: Getty)

Before entering the recent Nationals, Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his mindset while competing on the gymnastics mat. The two-time Olympic bronze medalist is one of the most invested gymnasts in the men's gymnastics circuit and is very thoughtful about the situation regarding it.

Speaking in an interview, Nedoroscik shed light on his mindset, stating that he likes to push his body to the greatest extent he can for the admiration he has for the sport. Additionally, he also mentioned that he wants to continue with the same mindset and stay true to himself. He said (via AP News):

"I love to just push myself as far as I can go and I love to ride this wave, like right on the edge of possibility and like, ‘Am I gonna just die out there. But I do it for the thrill and I do it for the love of the sport, so I want to keep going. I do think it is sort of my inherent nature to just stick true to myself."

Nedoroscik further remarked in the interview that gymnastics is one of the finest sports for kids to take up.

