Stephen Nedoroscik rocks grey blazer while girlfriend Tess McCracken sports blue floral dress at Brody Malone's wedding

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCracken shared heartfelt couple moments at the former's fellow Olympian Brody Malone's wedding. Malone married his long-time lover and fiancée, Serena Ortiz, on May 31, 2025.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik, popularly known as 'the pommel horse guy', made waves at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning bronze with the men's gymnastics team, and also finished third in the individual event. His girlfriend, Tess McCracken, whom he has been dating for over a decade, was in attendance at the French capital to cheer him on during his competitions.

Nedoroscik and McCracken, who first met in college, currently reside in Sarasota, Florida, with their cat Kyushu. Even amid Dancing With the Stars, where the gymnast was a celebrity participant, the couple spent quality time and even went on a double date with Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons.

Ad

Trending

As the Olympian is on a break from gymnastics, he and his girlfriend attended the wedding of US gymnast Brody Malone and Serena Ostriz on May 31, 2025. The gymnast graced the event in a grey blazer and black pants while McCracken turned up the glamour in a blue floral dress. The couple posed in cozy pictures, as posted by McCracken on her Instagram post.

"Congratulations to the Malones," the caption read.

Ad

Ad

In one slide, the Olympic bronze medalist was seen playing with a baby frog as the ceremony proceedings took place.

Nedoroscik clinched the pommel horse gold medal at the 2021 World Championships, becoming the first and only American gymnast to win the event.

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken once shared how the couple has the perfect way of pulling off the relationship

Stephen Nedorocsik at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Tess McCracken also boasted a gymnastics career at Penn State. Though she didn't continue with the sport, the Texas-born has always been the strongest support of Stephen Nedoroscik. As the latter competed at the Paris Games, she was in an exclusive interview with E! News, talking about how they maturely handle disagreements and their calm mindsets helped them get this far in the relationship.

Ad

“I think it's really that we just get each other. Being able to have the intellectual conversations, the gymnastics conversations—we very frequently end up having debates. Neither one of us gets worked up. We disagree, we go back and forth with our logic, we think about it. And that's really great."

She further shared that the couple never felt the need to take a break from each other.

Ad

"We're each other's person. We don't get tired of each other. We don't feel like we need like that break. I think that has really helped over the last eight years—just keep us solid. And it's been a great time."

Stephen Nedoroscik was on the Dancing With the Stars tour as a host while his dance partner, Arnold, performed alongside other choreographers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More