Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold expresses love for nephew as her sister Jensen Arnold posts first picture of baby boy

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold expressed love for her nephew after her elder sister Jensen Arnold posted the first picture of the newborn child, Boston. Rylee is currently performing alongside other choreographers, while Nedoroscik is co-hosting with Emma Slater on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

Rylee Arnold hails from a family of dancers. Her sister, Lindsay Arnold is a professional choreographer, specializing in Latin and Ballroom styles. She participated in the ninth season of So You Think You Can Dance and her stint as a professional at the 2013 Dancing With the Stars made her one of the youngest pro contestants in history.

Jensen Arnold, another sister of the dancing family, gained fame for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019) and the 2005 edition of So You Think You Can Dance. She married Topher Hill in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn, Brooks in 2022.

On February 27, Jensen announced the arrival of their second boy, Boston, on Instagram.

"Everyone meet Boston💙 Born 2/16/25 6lbs 1oz at 4:50am. We are so in love with him."

Rylee Arnold gushed over her nephew and wrote:

"PERFECT"

Rylee Arnold gushes over her nephew Boston; Instagram - @jensenarnold_

Rylee Arnold paired with Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik in the 33rd edition of Dancing With the Stars, where they performed different styles to win the hearts of judges and the audience. They finished fourth behind the latter's Olympic mate, Ilona Maher, who clinched runners-up with pro dancer, Alan Bersten.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold also bonded beyond the DWTS stage, often sharing light-hearted moments during rehearsals.

Rylee Arnold on her bond with Stephen Nedoroscik: "We are like just best friends"

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Shortly after Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold made it to the final six, the pro dancer confirmed their bond as friendship and nothing beyond that. In a brief conversation with Access Hollywood, the latter said:

"I would just say we are like just best friends. Like we constantly poke fun at each other, and I'm so grateful for Stephen and everything he has given me, he's given me so much advice in life." [1:16 onwards]

She also added that the Olympic bronze medalist has been a beacon of inspiration to her.

"He's been a huge inspiration to everything that I do and like truly going into the studio with him and having his positive attitude around, builds me up as a person and makes me a better person. So I'm just so grateful to have him as my partner."

Continuing their camaraderie on the DWTS tour, the dance partners also share updates about their lives with their lovers. They even stepped out on a double date with Walker Lyons and Tess McCracken.

