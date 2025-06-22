Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner earns special nomination for her choreography on their performances

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold recently received a major career achievement. The latter shared on social media that she is eligible for an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.

The two dances eligible for nomination are "I Ran (So Far Away)" and "Viva La Vida", both choreographed and performed by Arnold alongside Nedoroscik on DWTS.

On Sunday, June 22, Rylee Arnold shared the news of her Emmy eligibility and asked TV Academy members to consider voting for her via Instagram story. She wrote:

"If you are a TV Academy member for the Emmy’s, I am eligible to be nominated in Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming!! Truly such a dream come true to be a part of this and I really hope you all can consider voting for my choreography from this last season of Dancing with the Stars along with all the amazing work from the best show, Dancing with the Stars ✨🤍 the two dances that are eligible for nomination are in the next slide!!"

Image via IG/@ryleearnold1

In the next story, she added stills from the two dances and the voting link:

“I Ran So Far Away”, “Viva La Vida”

Image via IG/@ryleearnold1

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a contemporary routine to "I Ran (So Far Away)" by Hidden Citizens during Week 7 of the competition, and the freestyle routine for “Viva La Vida” for the season finale. Both performances were considered their best of the season and earned a perfect 10 from the judges.

The pair was among the finalists in the season and finished in fourth place overall. Following the show's conclusion, Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik joined the DWTS live tour. The American gymnast even co-hosted the live tour alongside Emma Slater.

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner pens heartfelt note on show's 20th Anniversary

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shared a heartfelt note on the show's 20th anniversary. Arnold reflected on her last season and mentioned the freestyle routine the pair delivered to Coldplay’s 'Viva La Vida' as her favorite memory from the show so far.

“I am forever grateful for this show and I constantly pinch myself every day when I’m reminded I’m doing my dream job 🫶🏼 Had to repost my freestyle from this last season cause this was hands down my most favorite memory from my DWTS journey this far ❤️‍🔥🤗🥹😭”

Stephen Nedoroscik had a successful 2024 gymnastics season. He helped Team USA secure its first men’s gymnastics team podium finish in 16 years and earned an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

