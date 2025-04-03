Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold drops three-word reaction as her boyfriend achieves major milestone

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold recently made her feelings known for her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. As the collegiate football star unlocked a major career milestone, Arnold penned a sweet message for him.

Nedoroscik and Arnold rose to fame on season 33 of DWTS. While the duo had a shaky start to their campaign, they became a fan favorite pairing and advanced to the finals, where they finished fourth.

Recently, Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, achieved an important feat in his football career. The University of South Carolina tight end joined forces with the House of Victory, an NIL collective for USC athletics, for his sophomore season with the team. Reacting to this news, Rylee Arnold extended her support to her beau. Re-sharing a post from the House of Victory account, she wrote on her Instagram story,

“Yes, yes, yes!!! @walkerlyons ❤️.”

Via @ryleearnold1 on Instagram

Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons first connected after Lyons' aunt, who happened to be Arnold's Uber driver, suggested that the dancer check out her nephew's Instagram handle.

When Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his first impression of Rylee Arnold’s boyfriend

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball (Image Source: Getty)

Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons went public with their relationship in October 2024. Soon after, Stephen Nedoroscik shared his honest opinion about his first impression of Arnold's boyfriend.

Talking to Access Hollywood, he revealed that he first met Lyons in the middle of a dance practice session, and was immediately impressed with the latter’s polite behaviour.

“(I) recently had the chance to meet Riley's new boyfriend. We were in a little bit of a dance he walked in and I was like ‘oh shoot this is weird, I'm dancing’. But he seemed like such a nice guy. Definitely, definitely a sweet dude. (He) Held the door for me, I could tell he's polite from the start, so that's always a great sign.”

Adding on to this, Arnold said that she was always confident that Nedoroscik and Lyons would get along, saying,

“I got the stamp of approval on that one. I knew that Stephen was going to like him and I knew that Walker was going to love Stephen. Because they're just, they're both just happy and nice guys.”

On season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's opening performance was slightly disappointing, as the duo scored just 21 out of 30. However, they continued to improve throughout the season, and their last performance on the show saw them score a perfect 30.

