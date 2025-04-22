Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold gushes over boyfriend Walker Lyons' loving airport gesture

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, received a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer was departing for Los Angeles in order to attend a photoshoot for a magazine.
Arnold shared a video clip of the bouquet of roses gifted to her by Lyons on her Instagram story. The college football player had come to receive her at the LA airport.
The DWTS choreographer couldn't hold her excitement as she wrote in the caption,
"My perfect boyfriend picked me up at the airport @walkerlyons"
Previously, Arnold shared multiple photos with boyfriend Walker Lyons as the couple completed six months of being together. In one of the stories, she wrote in the caption,
"Happy six months to my best friend"
In another story, Arnold wrote:
"@walkerlyons is everything perfect"
Arnold was a part of the DWTS Live Tour, which was co-hosted by her dance partner and double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. However, an ankle injury midway during the tour forced her to sit out for the final leg of the tour, which had wrapped up by April 19 in the state of Illinois.
Rylee Arnold reacts to Stephen Nedoroscik's note of gratitude at the end of DWTS Tour 2025
The DWTS Tour came to an end on April 19, with the final segment being conducted in the state of Illinois. Stephen Nedoroscik, who served as the co-host for this tour, shared his thoughts on the tour, as well as his journey with DWTS partner Rylee Arnold.
The gymnast shared a post on Instagram thanking Arnold for her support as he wrote,
"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Thank you to the entire cast. Whether you were here the whole time, or just a week, you all made this experience something I will cherish forever."
The 19-year-old responded to the post by commenting,
"STEPHEN!!! You made the tour!!! I’m so proud of you and was just so lucky that I was paired with you for this era and season of our lives."
Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik had made it to the grand finale of the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars.' Though the dancing duo achieved near-perfect scores from the judges, they ended up fourth after the audience vote.