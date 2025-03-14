Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares an adorable video for boyfriend Walker Lyons' birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold celebrated her boyfriend, Walker Lyons' birthday. The USC Trojans' player recently turned 21 years old.

Arnold left no stone unturned to celebrate the joyous occasion. The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer uploaded a bunch of affectionate photographs with Lyons, with the post captioned:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you"

Arnold also shared a compilation of some of the best moments she shared with Lyons of late. She uploaded the video on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"He's cheeky 21"

Arnold recently took a day off from her hectic schedule at the DWTS Tour to spend it with her boyfriend Lyons. The choreographer uploaded several shots of her day off on her Instagram stories. One of them showed Arnold and Lyons munching on her favorite dim sums, as she wrote in the caption:

"Ate at my favorite place. Hahaha, cute napkin @walkerlyons!"

Before leaving, Arnold and Lyons had a selfie together, with the story captioned:

"Headed back on tour this morning and I miss him already @walkerlyons!"

Rylee Arnold is participating in the DWTS Tour, which is being conducted throughout the United States. The tour will officially conclude on April 19.

Rylee Arnold opens up about her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes

Rylee Arnold opens up on her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes [Image Source: Getty]

Rylee Arnold is well known for her dancing skills, especially on 'Dancing with the Stars', where she finished fourth with double Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik last season. However, the young choreographer has also gained fame for being vocal about her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.

In a conversation with PopSugar.com, Arnold discussed the impact the diagnosis made on her, and how it would impact her dance career.

"The diabetes diagnosis scared me at first. I was like, Am I going to be able to manage this? Is this going to stop my life? Is this going to make me not dance anymore? There were just so many of those questions running through my mind," she said.

Rylee Arnold was only 15 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Since then, Arnold has been vocal about her condition. She has also used her social media profiles, including Instagram, to raise awareness about her condition, and how others can overcome the problems associated with Type 1 diabetes.

