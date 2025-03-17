Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares another memorable moment with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold is juggling between the DWTS tour and spending time with her boyfriend Walker Lyons. The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer shared some adorable moments with Lyons on her Instagram profile.

Lyons paid Arnold a surprise visit during the DWTS Tour. The latter uploaded photographs of the same on her Instagram story, which included the USC Trojans player wearing a customized T-shirt embossed with Arnold's photos all around it. Arnold also reshared Lyons' Instagram story of their morning breakfast together, with the following caption,

"Best morning"

Screengrab of Rylee Arnold's Instagram stories [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

A few days ago, Lyons turned 21, and Arnold left no stone unturned to make it special. The choreographer shared a cache of photographs with Lyons on her Instagram profile, with the following caption,

"Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you"

That wasn't all. Arnold also shared a compilation of some of the best moments with Lyons on her Instagram story, with the caption,

"He's cheeky 21"

While Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons were dating each other for a long time, it was only in October 2024 that the choreographer decided to make her relationship public. She 'hard launched' her relationship on her Instagram profile when she shared photos of her visit to one of Lyons' matches, where he represented the USC Trojans.

Rylee Arnold shares her thoughts about the bond with Stephen Nedoroscik

Rylee Arnold shares her opinion about the bond with DWTS partner Stephen Nedoroscik [Image Source : Getty]

Rylee Arnold's chemistry with Stephen Nedoroscik is hidden from none, whether on the stage or off it. The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer recently shared her thoughts about the deep bond she shares with the double Olympic medalist.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Nedoroscik opened up on his equation with Arnold as he mentioned,

“One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other."

Arnold joined in the conversation as she added,

"Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Rylee Arnold said .

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are a part of the DWTS Live Tour, alongside other prominent celebrities from the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars.' The tour, which had begun in January, will end by mid-April 2025.

