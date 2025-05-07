Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses from last day of Mexico vacation with boyfriend & friends

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold has shared glimpses of her vacation time with boyfriend, Walker Lyons. This comes weeks after the conclusion of her DWTS Live Tour stint citing a knee injury.

After being featured in most of the stops of the live tour alongside Nedoroscik, Arnold was forced to skip the remaining stops after the show in Salt Lake City. Following this, Arnold spent some of her time in Los Cebos, Mexico with Lyons, visiting the beaches and trying the local cuisine.

Arnold shared a few pictures recently from the last day of her vacation on her Instagram stories. Her flurry of pictures featured glimpses with her boyfriend, Lyons and several of her other friends. Int the picture, the pro dancer can be seen in a black bikini while Lyons was in black shorts.

Arnold remarked on her story after posting a picture of one of the beaches of Los Cabos:

"Last day here"

Glimpse of Arnold's story feat beach in Mexico (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

"Friends"

Glimpse of Arnold and Lyons with their friends (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

Arnold stated after posting a picture of her boyfriend:

"My cutie"

Glimpse of Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, is an American football player and currently competes for the University of Southern California.

Stephen Nedoroscik drops his reaction as DWTS partner Rylee Arnold pens heartfelt message on International Dance Day

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik (Image via: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed pride in his DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold after the latter shared a heartfelt note on the occasion of International Dance Day. Arnold has been associated with the art of dance ever since her junior years and has also been part of the DWTS juniors.

In an Instagram post, Arnold posted several pictures from her dance routines and also expressed her love for the art and gratefulness for what dance has done to her life. She wrote:

"Happy international dance day!!!! I’m so grateful for dance in my life and since I was a little girl it has always brought me joy and I’ve always been able to dream my biggest through dance 🥹 "

Nedoroscik reacted to the post with a heartfelt message in the comments section as he wrote:

"You should be proud of yourself Rylee!!"

Screenshot of Nedoroscik's comment on Arnold's post (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

Notably, Stephen Nedoroscik has credited Rylee Arnold for helping him with dance routines and skills several times after their time together in the 33rd season of DWTS.

