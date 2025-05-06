"She is my biggest supporter"- Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold pens heartfelt note for her mother's birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, expressed love for her mother, Melinda Arnold, on her birthday and for being her biggest supporter in life and career. Arnold stayed away from the dancing stage after suffering an ankle injury during a performance on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold paired up for the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. They danced their way to the public and the judges' hearts, built a strong bond with each other, and capped the season with a fourth-place finish in the finals. The pair then took the stage on the Dancing With the Stars Tour, where Arnold joined other professional dancers to perform, and the Olympic bronze medalist co-hosted the show.

On March 27, 2025, Rylee Arnold suffered an ankle sprain when the tour stopped in Salt Lake City. She was sidelined for the remaining tour and focused on healing. In a recent Instagram story carousel, the 19-year-old shared moments with her mother, Melinda, wishing her a birthday with loving captions.

Her first story caption read:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my mom and the most beautiful and selfless person I know."

In the following story, the professional dancer expressed that Mindy has been her biggest supporter and even helped her with shifting.

"She's my biggest supporter and always there for me!!! Seriously would not know what I'd do without her.. especially don't know how I'd move into any apartment without her."

She further wrote:

"If you know Mindy, you love her she is just so kind and caring to all and just such an amazing role model to me!!"

Arnold has three siblings, Jensen, Brynley, and Lindsay, all associated with dancing.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold reacted to the Olympian's farewell note after the DWTS tour

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik was the first celebrity to be added to the DWTS roster. Over time, he formed great friendships and continues to look out for them, especially his partner, Rylee Arnold. After his co-hosting stint, the fan-favorite celebrity expressed gratitude for the opportunity he received after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"What a privilege it is to be sad when something ends, thank you so much Dancing With The Stars," she said.

Arnold reacted to the post, writing:

"STEPHEN!!! You made the tour!!! I’m so proud of you and was just so lucky that I was paired with you for this era and season of our lives."

Stephen Nedoroscik won the US men's gymnastics team bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old also won the individual bronze in the pommel horse.

