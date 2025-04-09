Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares life glimpses amid injury ft. moments with boyfriend Walker Lyons

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, shared glimpses from her recent endeavors. This comes just a week after Arnold faced a knee injury during the DWTS Live Tour's stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Owing to this injury, Arnold couldn't feature in any of the remaining DWTS Live Tour stops after her doctor advised her not to indulge in any dance activities for the moment. Amidst this off-time from dancing, Arnold shared a few clicks of her recent life on her Instagram handle.
The post featured pictures with her parents, Joshua and Melinda, and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons (USC Trojans Football player). Notably, Arnold also shared glimpses from her time with horse and knee injury recovery sessions. She further remarked in her caption:
"Life lately ❤️🩹✨🥹"
On the other hand, Stephen Nedoroscik and other members of the DWTS Live Tour crew will continue their action till the 19th of this month. Their next stop will be at the Mershon Auditorium, Columbus, on Wednesday (April 9). As per reports, dance pro Kailyn Rodgers will be filling in Arnold's place in the DWTS Live Tour crew.
Stephen Nedoroscik explains the moment he felt after his successes at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his initial moments after winning two bronze medals (pommel horse and team) at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview, Nedoroscik shared that after he helped the US team win the bronze medal in the event, he was trending on Twitter, which was an unbelievable thing for him.
Additionally, he also mentioned that the congratulatory messages were very overwhelming for him and very different from the situation he faced before joining the Paris Olympic team. He said (via Centre Daily Times):
"I open it up and I’m trending on Twitter. It was unbelievable, unbelievable. In that moment, I was like, ‘What is life? What is happening?’ I just got an Olympic medal, and suddenly all these followers, messages, positivity, and it was so black and white compared to what I had when I first made that Olympic team."
During the conversation, Stephen Nedoroscik recalled that he faced several negative comments after he made it to the 2024 Olympic team because he specialized only in one apparatus, the pommel horse, and thus couldn't be trusted with other apparatuses in emergencies.