Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares life glimpses amid injury ft. moments with boyfriend Walker Lyons

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, shared glimpses from her recent endeavors. This comes just a week after Arnold faced a knee injury during the DWTS Live Tour's stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ad

Owing to this injury, Arnold couldn't feature in any of the remaining DWTS Live Tour stops after her doctor advised her not to indulge in any dance activities for the moment. Amidst this off-time from dancing, Arnold shared a few clicks of her recent life on her Instagram handle.

The post featured pictures with her parents, Joshua and Melinda, and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons (USC Trojans Football player). Notably, Arnold also shared glimpses from her time with horse and knee injury recovery sessions. She further remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"Life lately ❤️‍🩹✨🥹"

Ad

On the other hand, Stephen Nedoroscik and other members of the DWTS Live Tour crew will continue their action till the 19th of this month. Their next stop will be at the Mershon Auditorium, Columbus, on Wednesday (April 9). As per reports, dance pro Kailyn Rodgers will be filling in Arnold's place in the DWTS Live Tour crew.

Stephen Nedoroscik explains the moment he felt after his successes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nedoroscik with his individual bronze medal at the Bercy Arena during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his initial moments after winning two bronze medals (pommel horse and team) at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview, Nedoroscik shared that after he helped the US team win the bronze medal in the event, he was trending on Twitter, which was an unbelievable thing for him.

Ad

Additionally, he also mentioned that the congratulatory messages were very overwhelming for him and very different from the situation he faced before joining the Paris Olympic team. He said (via Centre Daily Times):

"I open it up and I’m trending on Twitter. It was unbelievable, unbelievable. In that moment, I was like, ‘What is life? What is happening?’ I just got an Olympic medal, and suddenly all these followers, messages, positivity, and it was so black and white compared to what I had when I first made that Olympic team."

During the conversation, Stephen Nedoroscik recalled that he faced several negative comments after he made it to the 2024 Olympic team because he specialized only in one apparatus, the pommel horse, and thus couldn't be trusted with other apparatuses in emergencies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More