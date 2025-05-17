Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares Norway National Day glimpses with boyfriend Walker Lyons

The two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik's 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Rylee Arnold, shared glimpses with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, in her Instagram stories on Saturday. Days after the announcement of the 34th DWTS season, the American professional Latin and ballroom dancer attended Norway's National Day parade with Lyons.

The pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik participated in the 33rd season of the dance competition television series, 'Dancing with the Stars' with Rylee Arnold and clinched the fourth spot. He became the first male artistic gymnast to compete in the dance series. The gold medalist from the 2021 World Championship also co-hosted the 2025 Dancing with the Stars Live Tour.

After the announcement of the 34th season, Arnold shared pictures of her attending Norway's National Day parade with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, who is a sophomore tight end with the USC Trojans football team. She shared multiple Instagram stories and mentioned heart emojis in her first video.

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram stories | Source: IG/ryleearnold1

Stephen Nedoroscik also won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in the team event. Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, he has also won two FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cups. He is also a two-time NCAA Pommel Horse Champion and a four-time USA Pommel Horse Champion.

Stephen Nedoroscik's partner Rylee Arnold reflects on her dream DWTS partner for season 34

Rylee Arnold at the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Inside - Source: Getty

Rylee Arnold is a notable dancer who appeared in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, a children's television series, in 2018, where she appeared with actor Miles Brown, and they clinched the second position in the show. She joined the main dance series in 2023. The show was recently renewed for the 34th edition for the 2025-26 season.

During her interview on the Lightweights podcast in September 2024, Rylee Arnold shared her wish to be paired up with Robert Irwin, the son of world-famous Australian zookeeper, conservationist, and environmentalist, late Steve Irwin. She mentioned via Us Weekly:

"For some reason, I had this thought that Robert Irwin was gonna be my partner because I kind of had put it out into the atmosphere."

Robert Irwin is an actor, wildlife photographer, zookeeper, and television presenter. He has recently been announced as one of the new members of the 34th DWTS season. Her sister, Bindi Irwin, also competed on the DWTS show and won the 2021 season with five-time champion Derek Hough.

