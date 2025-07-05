Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend pens love note for the gymnast on their anniversary with adorable pictures

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, recently wrote a love note for the couple on their anniversary. The double Olympic medalist gymnast has been dating the biotech graduate for nine years.
McCracken shared some adorable pictures of the couple on her Instagram profile. She also wished the gymnast the best for the upcoming season this year.
McCracken wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:
"Happy Anniversary, my love❤️ Going to be hard to top this past year🥰"
Nedoroscik not only shared her post but also reciprocated by sharing some more pictures on his Instagram profile, with the following caption:
"Happy anniversary Tess ❤️ this past year was quite the ride, and I’m glad we got seats next to each other"
For the unversed, Stephen Nedoroscik had met Tess McCracken at the Pennsylvania State University in 2016. Both represented the Penn State Nittany Lions in collegiate gymnastics. However, McCracken left the sport in 2020 to pursue higher studies in Biotechnology.
Stephen Nedoroscik had created history at the quadrennial event in Paris last year. He won an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event and contributed to Team USA's first Olympic medal in the men's team all-around event after more than a decade.
When Stephen Nedoroscik recounted his first meeting with Tess McCracken
Stephen Nedoroscik recounted his first meeting with Tess McCracken at Penn State University. In his conversation with Penn State in August last year, the gymnast remarked [11:03 onwards]:
"We're the same class, both in gymnastics. It was literally, like the first week of college. We were going to the Academic Center for athletes, just making our rounds, doing our tests and stuff for ADHD, things like that. And I remember, I saw her and I was like, oh, I think she's on the gymnastics team. And then I saw her crack her back, and I was like, “You cracking your back?” That was my opening line and I was like, dang, I'm so dumb... "
The gymnast further narrated:
"Anyways, we went and took this test together and, I chuckled out loud. I was like, “oh my God, I'm literally doing that right now!” because the test said, do you shake your leg frequently? And then she laughed and said, “I just answered that too, and was also shaking my leg!” So, you know, right away kind of kicked it off with that goofy vibe. Definitely some relateability as well. We became good friends after that and then shortly started dating after."
Stephen Nedoroscik was last seen at the DWTS Live Tour 2025, where he served as the co-host for the tour. The gymnast hopes to return in action at the FIG World Championships, which shall be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October 2025.