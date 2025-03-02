Stephen Nedoroscik’s girlfriend Tess McCracken drops 1-word reaction to the Olympic medalist's performance with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend, Tess McCracken, reacted to his performance at the DWTS tour with his partner, Rylee Arnold. McCracken and Nedoroscik have been dating each other for almost eight years.

The couple first met in 2017 at Penn State University, where they both competed on the gymnastics team. They started dating a week later after meeting each other on the very first day of their university. Ever since then, the two have been inseparable and have supported each other through their respective journeys.

McCracken has been the gymnast's biggest cheerleader—from the Paris Olympics to his DWTS journey. He is currently a co-host at the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7 and is being executed in almost 68 cities. His girlfriend reacted to his most recent performance with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold, by sharing a glimpse of their performance from backstage.

She took to her Instagram story and gave a one-word reaction to Nedoroscik and Arnold's fierce performance, including smooth flips and stunts. McCracken wrote:

"Icons."

Tess McCracken’s instagram story

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend never falls short of extending her support for the gymnast, as she shared a heartfelt post for him after he and Arnold earned a fourth-place finish in the show's finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his first impression of his girlfriend, Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood, where he recalled his first impression of his girlfriend, Tess McCracken. He revealed that he found her 'weird' and 'cool,' just like himself, and stated that their vibe instantly clicked.

“Me and my girlfriend have been dating for eight years now. Literally (since) the freshman in summer at Penn State. We got there and (I) met her like the first day, and I was like ‘this girl seems cool’, she's a little weird like me. So we kind of clicked. The first thing we did (when we met) was like cracked backs and went ‘listen to that one’, literally the first thing," said Stephen Nedoroscik.

He added that they bonded over their ADHD tests and said:

“We were going through this test that was like ADHD symptoms, and I chuckled, and I go ‘I'm literally doing that (shaking my leg) right now’. And she goes ‘you doing the ADHD one, I'm shaking my leg right now too’. So immediately (we formed) a friendship and we just continued talking and within like a week we were basically dating."

Before his DWTS journey, Stephen Nedoroscik made his name at the Paris Olympics, where he etched his name in history books after he helped his team earn a medal for the first time in 16 years. He earned the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event, leading Team USA to bag a bronze medal. During this time, Tess McCracken was cheering for him from the stand.

