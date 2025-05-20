Stephen Nedoroscik surprises fans with 'Special Family Feud' announcement after concluding DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik surprised his fans with his latest announcement. After concluding the DWTS Tour as the co-host nearly a month ago, the double Olympic medalist will now mark his appearance on the 'Special Family Feud' show.
The double Olympic medalist gymnast shared the news on his Instagram profile. He also shared glimpses of his visit to the sets alongside his parents, John and Cheryl, as well as his sisters, Stasia and Samantha [who will be participating in the show].
An excited Nedoroscik wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,
"Had the best weekend with the fam!! Seriously so so cool that we all got to be on Celebrity Family Feud and it is totally gonna be worth the watch when it airs sometime this summer 😂 Thank you so much @familyfeudabc for having us!!"
Previously, Nedoroscik took part in the DWTS Live Tour as both the participant and the co-host. The tour was conducted just after the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars.'
Stephen Nedoroscik was a participant in the 33rd season of DWTS, where he teamed up with choreographer Rylee Arnold. The dancing duo impressed everyone with their skills and made it to the grand finale. However, they were voted out after the audience vote and finished fourth overall.
Stephen Nedoroscik shares his thoughts after the conclusion of DWTS Live Tour
After touring nearly the entire USA for three months, the DWTS Tour wrapped up in Rosemont, Illinois, on April 19. Stephen Nedoroscik shared his thoughts about the tour as he penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle.
“I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable,” Nedoroscik wrote.
The 26-year-old gymnast thanked his dancing partner, Rylee Arnold, for her support as he further added,
Before joining the DWTS, Nedoroscik created history for the USA at the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old gymnast contributed in Team USA's historic bronze medal to the men's team all-around event, their first Olympic medal in more than a decade. He also won an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event.