"Stole the show"- Ilona Maher, Harper Murray, and others react to Olivia Dunne's bold black three-piece suit at VMAs

Olivia Dunne recently received praise for her bold black three-piece suit at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Since she retired from the sport, Dunne has appeared at multiple high-profile events, including the US Open, the MLB All-Star game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, and the Time 100 creators launch party, to name a few. To attend the MTV VMAs, Dunne opted for an all-black Dolce &amp; Gabbana three-piece outfit, which included a bralette, cropped blazer, and narrow-fit trousers. The former gymnast paired the outfit with a pair of black Jimmy Choos and a purse. For jewelry, Dunne opted for unique diamond earrings and a diamond-laden coil ring. To complement the outfit, the New Jersey native kept the hair slicked back, long, blonde, and in Rapunzel-style fashion. She shared a few glimpses of her look on social media and wrote:&quot;@vmas suited me well🤵🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer looks gathered admiration from multiple celebrities, including Olympic medalist Ilona Maher and her former team's gymnasts. &quot;You look like a sexy assassin,&quot; Maher wrote:To which, Dunne replied:&quot;@ilonamaher yk what hell yea 🔪&quot;Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larson admired the American influencer, writing:&quot;The sweeeeetest girl!!!!!&quot;Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray was left in awe with Dunne's hairstyle, who chimed in, writing simply:&quot;The hairrrrr&quot;and&quot;Omg&quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Dunne attended the show along with her sister Julz, who was wearing a sparkling violet jumpsuit. She also admired her sister and wrote:&quot;Stole the show 🔥🔥&quot;The former gymnast's mother shared pride in her daughters.&quot;So proud of all you keep doing. ❤️,&quot; Katherine Dunne expressed. Her former team's (LSU) gymnast Alexis Jeffery, admired the fit, writing: &quot;This fit was hot.&quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.&quot;One of the coolest experiences&quot; - Olivia Dunne opens up on posing in a bathtub for an adOlivia Dunne at the US Open Tennis Championship in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)Olivia Dunne was recently seen posing in a bathtub at the 50-yard line at Rose Bowl Stadium in California for one of the three ads for Fanatics Sportsbook. In the ad, the social media star highlights what switching to Fanatics Sportsbook entails. Reflecting on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during an interview with Page Six, Dunne said:“It’s not every day where you get to be in the Rose Bowl Stadium, in a bubble bath on the 50 yard line. I think that it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”For the next ad, Olivia Dunne was seen eating a turkey leg while explaining Fair Play.