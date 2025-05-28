Street named after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce misspelt. Everything you need to know about the error

Jamaican sprint powerhouse Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who holds eight Olympic and 16 World Championship medals, received another honor from her hometown. The road on which she grew up was officially renamed to Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce Drive, replacing its previous name, Ashoka Road.

Ad

However, an unfortunate error occurred; her name was misspelled on the new plaque as 'Fraser-Price' instead of 'Fraser-Pryce'. The athlete was joined at the ceremony by her husband, Jason Pryce, and their son, Zyon. It was an emotional and proud occasion for her.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did notice the error on the sign when she unveiled it, but she remained composed and handled the situation well. The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) issued a public apology for the error and installed the corrected sign the following day.

Ad

Trending

Fraser-Pryce, regarded as one of the greatest Jamaicans to grace the track, is the only five-time 100m world champion. Addressing the ceremony on Sunday, May 25, she reflected on the love and support she has always received from her community.

“This is where I was famous first. This [community] nurtured me. This is where I got encouragement. It didn’t matter what happened at Champs. When I went to Champs, when I came home, they were celebrating me,” she said (via caribbeannationalweekly).

Ad

In addition to this honour, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was also awarded the Key to the City of Kingston in February this year. She has made significant contributions to her community through initiatives like the Pocket Rocket Foundation, which provides scholarships and grants to young athletes.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishes 4th in her first 100m of the year

Diamond League Doha Meeting 2025 - Source: Getty

After withdrawing from the semi-final of the Paris Olympics due to injury, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her return to individual competition at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. The Jamaican athlete finished fourth in the women’s 100m, clocking 11.05s.

Ad

She opened up about her fourth-place finish following the race, saying via Wanda Diamond League (0:15 onwards):

"It had been a while since I competed consistently. I'm glad that I finished 4th; I was looking forward to going back and building and coming for the next one. Doha is a great place to be; in 2019, I won my World Championships title here."

Ad

She talked about balancing a career with motherhood, adding:

"It is a long season; we just continue to work and hope for the best. As a mother, I have to balance between being a mom and an athlete and being present at different moments when you're required to be... And I really just enjoy the moment."

Ad

Earlier this season, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce competed in the 2025 World Athletics Relays and helped Jamaica secure a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More