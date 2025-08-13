Summer McIntosh reveals Michael Phelps’ influence in her decision to train under his former coach Bob Bowman

Summer McIntosh has shared her decision about her coaching transition and training in Austin with legendary Michael Phelps’ longtime coach, Bob Bowman. McIntosh was training with Fred Vergnoux in Antibes, France, and had previously said that following the World Aquatics Championships, she would be moving to Texas to be coached by Bowman.

Summer McIntosh recently capped off her campaign at the World Aquatics Championships with a dominant performance, securing five medals overall, four golds, and one bronze. She won gold in the 400m medley, 400m freestyle, 200m medley, and 200m butterfly, and took bronze in the 800m freestyle, finishing behind Katie Ledecky and Lani Pallister. McIntosh now boasts 13 world championship medals, including eight golds.

Recently, in an appearance on CTV's Your Morning, Summer McIntosh spoke about her coaching transition and revealed that she reached out via Instagram to join Bob Bowman’s pro team, fulfilling a childhood dream inspired by her hero, Michael Phelps, who was also coached by Bowman.

“So, I actually Instagram DM’d him because I didn’t have his number. Yeah. On Instagram, which is crazy. And I just reached out saying like, ‘Hey, I would be interested in having a call with you to chat about your pro team.’

He was really the only program I had in mind to make the move to. Getting coached by Bob Bowman has been a childhood dream. And growing up, of course, Michael Phelps was my hero, and he still is. So, being able to be coached by his coach, I think, is going to be such an amazing opportunity.” ( 5:46 onwards)

French swimmer and Olympian Léon Marchand, as well as U.S. swimmer Regan Smith, are also under Bob Bowman’s coaching. Besides Phelps, Bowman has coached other Olympians, including Allison Schmitt and Chase Kalisz.

Summer McIntosh shares about her interactions with Michael Phelps

In the same conversation, Summer McIntosh also discussed how, while she hasn’t met Michael Phelps in person, she has FaceTimed with him and exchanged texts. She described how every interaction with Phelps felt surreal.

“I haven’t met him, but I’ve FaceTimed him before, and I’ve texted him a few times. So, anytime I have an interaction with him, I’m like, I don’t even believe it. It’s just wild because he’s my absolute idol and my hero. So, it’s just really cool to be able to have a connection with him.”

Michael Phelps holds 28 Olympic medals and 33 world championship titles. He is the only swimmer to win five individual gold medals at a single edition of the World Aquatics Championships, a feat he achieved in 2007 by winning the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 200m IM, and 400m IM.

With her bronze medal in the 800m freestyle, McIntosh came just short of tying Michael Phelps’ historic feat of claiming five gold medals at a single World Championships.

