Suni Lee enjoys 'honey deuce' as she watches Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova at the US Open finals

Suni Lee recently shared a glimpse of enjoying her time at the US Open finals between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova on September 6, 2025. The gymnast is currently on a break from the sport and is exploring new interests.

Ad

In her downtime, Lee has been frequently sharing multiple updates of her activities on social media. Recently she shared glimpses of visiting the US Open women's singles finals between Sabalenka and Aminisova. Showcasing her time at the event, she shared a picture of enjoying the Honey Deuce, which is the signature US Open vodka drink, on her Instagram story.

"Haddd to get the honey deuce," Suni Lee wrote.

Ad

Trending

Lee's Instagram story

Along with this, she also uploaded a video of the players on the court on her story. Here is the snippet of the same:

Ad

Lee's Instagram story

The US Open women's singles final round was nabbed by Sabalenka, who dominated the clash against Anisimova, claiming a 6-3, 7-6(3) win.

Ad

Lee was last seen on the mat during the Paris Olympics, where she claimed three medals, including one gold in the team all-around event and two bronze in the uneven bars and the individual all-around event. Ever since this stellar campaign, the American has been away from the sport and is exploring options and opportunities, especially in the fashion world.

Suni Lee made her feelings known about taking a break from gymnastics

Suni Lee recently sat for an interview with Hoka TV, where she opened up about taking a break from gymnastics. She also discussed navigating hardships because of her kidney disease, which highly impacted her career in the sport.

Ad

Lee shared how her ongoing break from gymnastics has been one of the 'hardest' things for her to do. (0:30 onwards)

"Trying to learn how to live life without gymnastics has been the hardest thing. I've been doing gymnastics for 17 years, and I've never had a break from it," said Suni Lee.

Opening up about her kidney disease, she added (1:50 onwards):

"I left during my sophomore year because I ended up getting sick with three kidney diseases at the time. Now I have two. It was such a hard moment because I didn't know what was going on. Not knowing if I was ever going to do gymnastics again."

Ad

Amid her off-season, Suni Lee made multiple appearances at several fashion shows, and along with this, also became one of the athlete-models for the SI Swimsuit magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More