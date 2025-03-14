Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and others react as Skye Blakely features in Nike's first leotard collection

Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and others reacted to Skye Blakely donning Nike's first leotard collection, designed to support the next generation of gymnasts. Blakely has been sidelined from competition for a while as she recovered from an Achilles tendon injury.

The 20-year-old was part of the gold-winning women's gymnastics team at the 2023 World Championships. To begin her 2024 season, Blakely won the balance beam event at the Winter Cup, leading to the US Championships, where she finished second in the all-around event behind Simone Biles.

Racking up more wins in that event, the Gators student-athlete graced the Olympic Trials podium training mat but suffered an injury in her Achilles tendon, ending her chance of competing at the Paris Olympics. While she plans her comeback, Blakely recently featured in Nike's first leotard collection. She posted a picture carousel of herself in the Nike fit, maneuvering on the beam and posing gracefully.

Promoting the campaign, Blakely wrote:

"Introducing Nike’s first leotard collection! I am so excited to be apart of the Nike launch that extends into gymnastics! this collection is such an important moment as it continues to inspire and support women and girls in sport. I can proudly represent the nike swoosh while practicing what I love! wearing this leotard makes me feel confident, strong, and inspired. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for gymnastics with Nike!"

Suni Lee reacted to her fellow US gymnast's post by stating:

"LOVE"

Suni Lee reacts to Skye Blakely's post; Instagram - @skyeblakely

2024 Olympic debutant Hezly Rivera, who won gold with the team in Paris, reacted by commenting a heart-eyed emoji.

Hezly Rivera comments on Skye's post; Instagram - @skyeblakely

Skye Blakely's sister Sloane also commented, stating:

"wow"

Sloane reacts to her sister's post; Instagram - @skyeblakely

Skye Blakely weighed in on her chances to compete in elite gymnastics events in 2025

Skye Blakely waving at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Blakely started gymnastics in 2008, made her junior career entry in 2018, and made her senior debut at the 2021 Winter Cup. Blakely has amassed two world titles and three Pan-American medals. As she headed to make her first Olympic appearance in 2024 Paris, the 20-year-old faced a setback and sat out.

In an interview from the previous month, she weighed in on her possibility of returning to elite competitions in 2025 but highlighted the importance of staying healthy.

"It’s definitely something I’ve been considering. All-around is something that I’m not quite sure about, but I have thought about bars or beam. But most importantly, I want to get back healthy first and stay healthy," Blakely said (as quoted by Olympics.com)

"I just want to see how each month progresses – how I’m feeling and how my Achilles is doing. When it gets closer to summertime, I’ll start making some plans based on how I’m feeling," she added.

Besides her gold medals at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, Blakely also won three medals at the 2022 Pan American Championships, winning bronze in tthe all-around and floor exercise events. She was also part of the contingent that won silver in the team event.

