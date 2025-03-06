Suni Lee receives heartwarming gift from AC Milan football club shortly after attending Milan Fashion Week 

Suni Lee received a jersey from the Milan-based Italian professional football club, AC Milan. Lee was recently in attendance at the Milan Fashion Week, turning up glamour in stylish outfits.

Suni Lee was a member of the 'Golden Girls' team at the Olympics in Paris. She also bagged the bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars in that event. Following her Games campaign, Lee shifted her attention to fashion, gracing several star-studded events such as the US Open finals and New York Fashion Week.

She became one of the Glamour Women of the Year, sharing a frame with the iconic Beyonce at the magazine's gala event. Lee's relocation to New York opened newer opportunities for her to explore the fashion side. Early in February, she also attended the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week kickoff party.

As per her latest Instagram story, she received a heartwarming gift from the Italian football club, AC Milan, shortly after she attended the Milan Fashion Week. She shared a picture of the customized jersey with her name and a note, reading:

"Dear Suni, Welcome to Milan! Would like to send you a jersey, hoping to see you in one of our games next time you'll be in town."

The Olympic medalist, touched by the gesture, captioned her story as:

"this is sooo cool, thank you @acmilan !!"

Suni Lee receives gift from AC Milan; Instagram - @sunisalee

Lee has been busy campaigning for several brands, including Batiste and All Laundry.

Suni Lee once expressed her desire to unlock more fashion opportunities after living a life ruled by gymnastics

Suni Lee in attendance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee has always been passionate about designing the leotards she wore in gymnastic competitions as a partner of GK Elite. She once candidly spoke to Glamour about how her life has been about gymnastics, but Suni is someone beyond that, wishing to make fashion a medium to express herself.

"It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?”

Answering her question, she said:

“She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”

Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023. She was forced to end her Auburn Gymnastics program early and miss major competitions that year. She returned to the competitive mat at the 2024 Winter Cup, only to be on the run for the Olympics.

