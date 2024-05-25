Suni Lee all set to compete in the all-around competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after approval of her petition eyeing an Olympic spot

Suni Lee's petition to compete in the all-around at the 2023 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships has been approved. Since her Auburn University stint as a sophomore in February 2023, Lee has not competed on all four apparatuses.

Suni Lee, 21, was laser-focused on her goal of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, so she decided to end her NCAA career in 2023. However, after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March, Lee was forced to leave Auburn University prematurely.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around champion made her comeback at the 2023 US Classic, where her vault and balance beam scores were enough to qualify for the US Championships. She competed in the same apparatuses at the latter event and won the beam gold.

Notably, Suni Lee has not competed in all four events since. Missing out on the 2023 World Championships and Pan-American Games, she marked her comeback at the 2024 Winter Cup in asymmetric bars and balance beam. Following that, she won the beam gold at both the American Classic and Hydration Core Classic but didn't contest in the all-around in any.

But having not acquired an all-around score at either the American Classic or US Classic, gave Lee an advantage over fellow gymnast Gabby Douglas to file a petition. According to a recent post on the USA Gymnastics X handle, the Tokyo Olympics team silver medalist's petition to compete in the US Championships' all-around has been approved.

Suni Lee competed in three events (balance beam, vault, and floor) at the US Classic, the first time on the floor event since the Tokyo Olympics. In the upcoming US Championships scheduled from May 30 to June 2, the Dickies Arena will witness Lee vie for the all-around gold in contention with Simone Biles.

Suni Lee looks forward to the US Olympic trials scheduled in home town Minnesota

The Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships will be the springboard event for the US Olympic Trials, that will further qualify artistic gymnasts for the final Paris Olympic roster. But the Trials will be particularly close to Lee's heart since her hometown Minneapolis is hosting it.

At the Team USA Media Summit, Suni Lee opened up about the pressure being built up on her but is excited to be competing in front of her family and friends.

"So it's really nerve-racking, but I'm excited to have my family there; my friends there. A lot of people are flying in to see it and I can't wait to compete in my hometown," Lee said.

The US Gymnastics Olympic Trials will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from June 27-30.