Suni Lee shares adorable mirror selfie with her sisters amid the gymnastics season

Suni Lee shared a frame with her sisters, Shyenne and Evionn, as they enjoyed time off at home. Lee While Sheyenne comes from her stepfather, John Lee, and his previous partner, Evionn was welcomed by the Olympian's mother, Yeev Thoj, and Lee when the gymnast was a little older.

Suni Lee has five siblings, and all of them have constantly supported her in gymnastics competitions and beyond. Especially Shyenne and Evionn, who travelled to the Paris Games to cheer on Lee as she competed in her second Olympic edition.

Months later, the sisters reunited for a fun day at home, as posted by the six-time Olympic medalist in her Instagram story. They posed for a mirror selfie wearing casuals.

"sisters," the caption read.

Suni Lee poses with her sisters, Shyenne and Evionn; Instagram - @sunisalee

Lee recently took an interest in an online game, Fortnite, the Epic Games-developed gaming platform in form since 2017. Lee shared a picture of her TV screen and expressed that she was obsessing over the game.

"guysss I've been obsessed with fortnite lately. why is it so fun omg big dubs," she captioned her Instagram story.

Lee has been building her brand since concluding the Paris Games campaign with three podium wins. She shifted to New York to explore her fashion side and continues to feature in numerous brand campaigns.

Suni Lee's sister Shyenne beamed with pride when the gymnast made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

United States Olympic Gymnastics Viewing Event With Members Of The Hmong Community And Family Of Sunisa Lee - (Source: Getty)

Since the Tokyo Olympics was conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, families weren't allowed to accompany the athletes to the Japanese capital. Lee's family and hundreds of other people from their community gathered at the Brother’s Event Center to watch Lee perform in her first Games edition.

After Simone Biles withdrew mid-way due to 'twisties,' Suni Lee had the stage to herself. She shone in every apparatus and won the monumental all-around gold, evoking emotional reactions from her family, who watched her from miles away.

Shyenne broke down into tears and beamed with pride; she shared,

"I’m just so proud of her. I know how hard she works. I wish I can give her a big hug right now. I’ve been texting her all day today."

Suni Lee has kept herself off the competitive gymnastics mat since Paris. However, she makes occasional visits to her training facility and maneuvers in the uneven bars. A while ago, she attempted the yeager and cramped her shoulders, sharing the anecdote in her Instagram story.

"Was feeling bored so I went into the gym for the first time since the Olympics, about 7 months ago?? And I caught the first yeager i tried 😭, my shoulders are doneeee for after this."

Lee graced the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated in 2025. She also became one of Glamour's Women of the Year and met the iconic Beyonce at the event night.

