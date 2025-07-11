Suni Lee shows love for Thailand as she poses in yellow swimwear, gets emotional over moment with young fan

American gymnast Suni Lee recently shared glimpses of her time in Bangkok. The two-time Olympian is currently midst of a break from the sport after her successful Paris campaign last year that saw her win three laurels.

During this break time, too, Lee has been quite busy in several other aspects of her career, such as SI Swimsuit Projects. Notably, the 22-year-old was also seen in a different interviewer role during the 2025 NBA Draft that took place last month on June 26.

Just a couple of weeks later, Lee travelled to Bangkok to spend a vacation. In a recent Instagram post, she shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her trying a new sport, golf. The Minnesota native also shared a picture posing in a yellow swimsuit. She remarked in her caption:

"i love it heree"

The American gymnast also shared an emotional moment with a little fan on her stories.

Lee's Instagram story on July 11, 2025 (Image via: @sunisalee)

Lee has been turning heads with her swimsuit poses in recent months as she models for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue 2025.

Suni Lee shares her anecdote on handling pressure in her gymnastics career

Suni Lee (Image via: Getty)

Suni Lee made her feelings known on dealing with pressure, being one of the most notable gymnasts of this current generation. The 2020 Olympics all-around champion has had a rough patch in recent years, struggling with kidney disease that also affected her mental health.

Speaking about the importance of mental health, Lee shared that as a pubic figure, she has faced pressures from her expectations and social media, and this is when she has learned to emphasize her mental health. Additionally, Lee also mentioned that she has focused on her progression in recent years rather than achieving perfection. She said (via Vogue):

"It hasn’t always been easy, especially growing up in the spotlight while competing at the highest levels. As a gymnast and public figure, there’s pressure from expectations, from social media, even from myself."

She added further:

"But over the years, I’ve learned how important it is to give myself grace and protect my mental space. I’ve really worked on shifting my mindset from perfection to progress. It’s okay to have hard days, and it’s okay to step back when you need to. I’ve also learned that strength isn’t just about what you do in the gym."

During the conversation, Suni Lee also added that staying close to her family and other activities such as journaling have helped her immensely to deal with pressures.

